Accountability is the buzzword around the office of Ricky Rhodes of late.
Following a streaky 2017-18 season that ended with a .500 overall record, the McLennan Community College women's basketball coach challenged his returning and incoming players. He wants them to take more ownership.
“Last year, we didn’t play well together,” Rhodes said. “We didn’t buy into what we needed to get done."
The Highlassies tip off their season Friday as they host the McLennan Classic at The Highlands. The first game will be against Coastal Bend College at 6 p.m. The second game of the Classic will pit the Lassies against Cedar Valley, at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Rhodes starts his 20th season with the team, and he has high expectations for them.
Last year’s team went 14-14, with a 7-7 record in the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference. The team endured a roller-coaster season, having winning streaks of up to four games, but then suffering a losing streak of similar proportion.
"When we entered conference play, we started well, and I thought that they finally got it, that they finally getting it together," Rhodes said. "We started the first half of conference 5-2. In the second half of conference, though, we couldn’t finish games in the fourth quarter.”
Still, the coach believes the team can achieve their goals of winning conference and advancing deep into the regional playoffs. He just needs everyone to buy in.
“We’ve been using the phrase, ‘Be accountable.’ We need to keep buying into the concept and play as a team," Rhodes said.
Rhodes has challenged three sophomores, forward Keekee Nowlin, post Desirae Devine and forward Raveen Blue, to blaze the leadership trail for the rest of the team. Nowlin is the team's top returning scorer, at 7.8 points per game.
As for the new players, Ny’Asia Goldman, an all-district standout out of Houston Kempner, looks to make an impact at point guard.
When asked about his new players, Rhodes said he was excited about all of them, and he expects each one of them to contribute to the team.
“We hope we can get fans to come out and watch these young ladies play,” he said. We have some local girls on the team — Janeisha Mosley from Waco High and Gabby Cleveland from China Spring. We have some local flavor, and if these kids play like we expect them to, the fans will enjoy the games and supporting them.”