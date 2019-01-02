Well, 2019 couldn’t have started much better for the McLennan Community College Highlassies.
Thanks to the way they finished.
MCC’s Kada McHenry hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 41 seconds left in regulation, and the Highlassies went on to pull out a 78-70 overtime win over Paris on Wednesday night at the McLennan Classic.
MCC (9-3) trailed much of the game, but wouldn’t relent easily. The Highlassies tied things up on McHenry’s big trey, and actually took a 61-59 lead on KeeKee Nowlin’s layup with 18 seconds remaining before Paris tied things up on its final possession.
That sent the game to an extra period, and MCC closed strong. Nowlin led the way with 20 points for MCC and Desirae Devine added 12. The Highlassies will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday against Angelina.