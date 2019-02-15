McLennan Community College ‘s softball team travelled Friday to Bossier City, Louisiana, to take on the Bossier Parish Community College in a doubleheader. The Highlassies will leave Bossier City with two losses. Bossier’s Cavaliers won the first game, 12-9, and the second, 3-2.
MCC (8-6) sent usually reliable Emily Klanika to the pitcher’s circle, but the Cavaliers tagged the Lassies for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. The home team added another run in the bottom of the third before MCC’s bats came alive.
Trailing 9-0 entering the fourth, the Lassies sent five runners across home plate and added two more runs in both the fifth and sixth innings. Bossier Parish responded with a pair of runs in the fifth and a final run in the bottom of the sixth. Klanika took the loss for MCC.
Destiny Guerra was given the start for the Highlassies in the second game, and things seemed more promising for the visitors. MCC scored a run in the top of the first and held Bossier scoreless for the first two innings.
The Cavaliers scored a run in the bottom of the third to tie the game and added two more runs in the fourth to take a lead they would not give up. The Lassies pushed a run across in the top of the sixth, but could do no more, with Guerra taking the loss for the Highlassies.
MCC continues their road trip with a Saturday doubleheader against Kilgore College in Kilgore.