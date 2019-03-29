The McLennan Community College softball team seeks to return to the win column Saturday when they host Cisco College at noon at the Bosque River Ballpark.
The Highlassies beat Cisco earlier this season, 13-12, in a game played at Cisco. MCC (19-12, 10-5 conference) is coming off a split doubleheader against North Central Texas College, winning the first game 11-0, and falling in the second game, 6-2.
The ‘Lassies are in second place in conference, behind Temple College, wile Cisco (13-25, 3-12 conference) is in eighth in the nine-team league.