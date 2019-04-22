McLennan Community College softball run ruled Cisco Monday afternoon, 10-1, at Cisco.
The Highlassies scored in each of the six innings, beginning with one run in the top of the first. The team used a single by Kaelin Morkisch who scored on an Olivia Lantigua double.
The ‘Lassies (26-20, 17-11 conference) then scored one run each in the next three innings, while blanking the host Lady Wranglers.
MCC changed up their scoring in the fifth inning, when they decided to score three runs instead of one. Kaitlin Richards singled. Destiny Sanchez was substituted as a pinch runner, and Sophie Wideman drove her in with a two-run homer. Arianna Perales then doubled, and she was replaced by pinch runner Genisa Marrero-Carter. Marrero-Carter stole third and then scored off a Cisco error.
While the Lady Wranglers did manage a run in the bottom of the fifth, the Highlassies weren’t finished, scoring three more runs in the top of the sixth. Cisco was unable to score any more, and the game ended with the run rule.
Emily Klanika earned the win for MCC, and was supported by the hitting of Wideman (3-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs) and Perales (3-4, 2 2Bs, RBI).
McLennan travels to Temple on Thursday for a doubleheader beginning at 4 p.m. Originally, the games were scheduled for Wednesday, but the teams moved them back a day to avoid anticipated inclement weather.