The McLennan Community College softball team dropped a couple of away games to Vernon College Friday. The Highlassies lost the first game, 2-1, and the second game, 7-6.
All the scoring in game one took place in the fifth inning. Kaelin Morkisch hit a single for MCC, got to third on a sacrifice bunt by Olivian Lantigua and scored when Kaitlin Richards hit a double. Vernon’s Lady Chaparrals responded in the bottom of the inning, giving the lead and the win.
The second game was similar as far as the Highlassies’ scoring was concerned. While Vernon chose to spread their runs over a number of innings, MCC scored all six of their runs in the top of the sixth.
Trailing 2-0 after Vernon scored in the first inning, Lindy Alexander and Morkisch reached base for the Highlassies off singles. Lantigua hit a double that scored both Alexander and Morkisch. Richards and Arianna Perales both single, sending Lantigua across the plate. Emeri Eubanks singled Richards in, and Sophie Wideman hit a single to score Perales. Eubanks scored when Alexander, batting for the second time that inning, singled again.
Vernon responded with two runs each in the fourth and fifth innings, then scored with a walk-off home run by Aariyana Egan.
The Highlassies will travel to Denison Monday to play a doubleheader against Grayson.
MCC baseball reschedules Grayson doubleheader
McLennan Community College’s doubleheader with Grayson College, originally set for Saturday in Denison, has been moved to Sunday due to possible inclement weather.
Baylor women’s tennis win on road against West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.V. – The Baylor women’s tennis team claimed its first Big 12 road victory of the season as the Bears defeated West Virginia, 4-3, on Friday evening.
Baylor grabbed the doubles point as Kris Sorokolet and Angie Shakhraichuk defeated West Virginia’s Paula Goetz and Christina Jordan, 6-2, and Bears Paula Baranano and Livia Kraus edged Sofia Duran and Anastasia Bovolskaia, 6-4.
Kraus then prevailed in the No. 1 singles match, 6-3, 7-5, over Jordan. Baylor’s Jessica Hinojosa won the No. 2 singles slot, 6-2, 6-1, over Duran, and Sorokolet defeated Bovolskaia, 6-2, 6-2, in the No. 4 match.
The Bears (8-19, 2-6 Big 12) will try to keep up the momentum as they travel to play Iowa State at noon on Sunday in Amex, Iowa.