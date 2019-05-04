The McLennan Community College softball team played Weatherford in the Region V North Tournament in Weatherford Saturday afternoon. For the first time this season, the Highlassies lost in Weatherford, falling, 1-0.
Emily Klanika only allowed one hit, but still took the loss.
The only run in the game was scored in the bottom of the third inning when Weatherford’s Aubree Beggs got a single. Two passed balls advanced Beggs to third, and she came home on a wild pitch.
MCC now moves to the elimination bracket. They will play the loser of the North Central-Vernon game. The game will take place Sunday at noon.