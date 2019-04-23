The seventh-ranked McLennan baseball team’s doubleheader with Hill College has been postponed until Thursday.
The teams will face off at 1 p.m. Thursday at Bosque River Ballpark. The series was originally slated to start on Wednesday.
MCC (39-10, 24-4) swept the conference’s weekly awards this week, as freshman Tanner Brooks was named Pitcher of the Week and freshman Jalen Battles won Position Player of the Week. Brooks, a right-hander from Houston, pitched seven scoreless innings against Ranger last week, allowing only one hit while striking out five. Battles, a shortstop from San Antonio, had a .562 batting average with a double, two home runs, nine runs scored and five RBIs.