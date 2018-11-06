Coming off a perfect 3-0 weekend that saw head coach Kevin Gill become the program’s all-time winningest coach, the McLennan Community College Highlanders will look to keep the winning ways going on Wednesday.
MCC will travel to Angelina for a 7 p.m. tipoff. The homestanding Roadrunners (1-2) have shot only 33 percent from the field in their first three games, and are trying to find their way under first-year coach Nick Wade.
For MCC, sophomore guard Mike Adewunmi tops the team in scoring at 17.3 points per night, followed closely by Xavier Armstead (16.3) and Jordan Skipper-Brown (16.3).