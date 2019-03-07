ABILENE – What started as a promising venture ended with a thud as McLennan Community College’s Highlanders basketball fell to Odessa College, 64-55, in the Region V tournament’s opening round.
The Highlanders (22-9, 8-6 conference play) had a four point lead around the 16 minute mark of the first half following a Xavier Armstead 3-pointer. They stretched the lead to five, 16-9, with 13:46 remaining in the half.
It was then that the Wranglers (26-5) took over the game with a 15-2 run over the next six minutes. The two teams entered the locker room with Odessa up, 33-24.
Odessa pushed the lead to 47-29 with 13:42 to play in the second half, but MCC wasn’t finished. Armstead went on an 8-0 run of his own. The Highlanders continued to battle, cutting the lead to 54-49 with 3:21 to play. The Wranglers were able to hold on for the win. They will play the winner of the Collin County Community College-New Mexico College game on Friday at 5 p.m.
Armstead led the Highlanders with 14 points. Dayante McClellan scored 10 for MCC.