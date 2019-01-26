DENISON – The McLennan men’s basketball team seized its second straight conference win, vanquishing Grayson, 83-67, on Saturday.
In the women’s game, meanwhile, the Highlassies dropped their sixth conference game in seven tries, as Grayson powered to an 83-66 win.
In the men’s contest, the game was tight until MCC used a 16-0 run late in the first half to gain control. The Highlanders showed some slick shooting and tenacious defense in pushing the lead to as many as 27 in the second half.
Xavier Armstead drilled five 3-pointers on his way to 27 points for MCC (17-5, 3-3 in conference). Casey Armour scored 16 points, and Dayante McClellan nabbed a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
In the women’s game, MCC got off to a nice start, leading 13-8 with just over two minutes left in the opening quarter. But Grayson sank consecutive 3-pointers to take that lead away, and the Lady Vikings knocked down 11 shots from behind the arc in all.
Annya Moss topped the Highlassies (10-10, 1-6) with 18 points and KeeKee Nowlin scored 12.
MCC will return to the court Wednesday, hosting a doubleheader against Weatherford.