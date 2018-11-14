Five MCC athletes signed letters to move on to four-year schools on Wednesday.
Sophomore basketball players Xavier Armstead signed with Louisiana Tech and Jordan Skipper-Brown is headed to Eastern Illinois. Armstead, a former Midway standout, averaged 15.2 points last year and is putting up 17.9 per game this season. Skipper-Brown, from Olympia, Wash., is just behind Armstead in scoring, at 17.7 per game.
Two MCC golfers both signed as well – Mathias Lorentzen with South Alabama and Trent Leffingwell with Incarnate Word. Lorentzen, from Hvidovre, Denmark, competed in nine tournaments as a freshman, claiming eight top-10 finishes. Leffingwell, from New Braunfels, competed in four tournaments as a freshman last year.
Left-handed pitcher Grant Miller from the Highlander baseball squad will play in the Big 12 at TCU. Miller recorded a 9-1 record with a save in 17 appearances on the mound with a 1.92 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 65.2 innings as a freshman last season.