The Baylor and McLennan Community College softball teams will meet in a fall scrimmage at 5 p.m. Thursday at Getterman Stadium.
All of Baylor’s fall home games are free to the public. The Lady Bears and Highlassies will play a 10-inning exhibition, as both squads seek to get playing time for numerous players.
Baylor is coming off a 38-18 season that included a trip to the NCAA’s College Station Regional.
MCC went 30-13 last year and reached the Region V Tournament before falling to Temple. Thursday’s action will mark the first game for the Highlassies under new head coach Chris Berry, who moved over from the MCC baseball program. Berry replaces Manuel Ordones, who resigned in May amid complaints by MCC players of mistreatment.