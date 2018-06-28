Finding a new head coach for the school’s softball wasn’t a far trip for McLennan Community College. They named baseball assistant coach Chris Berry to head the Highlassies.
Berry has been with MCC since 2014, working under Mitch Thompson. The Highlanders won the Region V Championship that first year, earning a trip to the Juco World Series. The team finished as runners-up in the tournament. The team claimed the conference championship the next year. 2017’s team finished in fifth place at the JUCO World Series, and this year’s team was playing for the regional championship.
Berry has coached at Ohio, Baylor, Arkansas State and Sam Houston State. He spent seven years at Baylor, joining the staff as a volunteer assistant coach in 1999. Working with the Bears’ pitching staff, Berry helped build the staff into a formidable part of the team.
Berry left Baylor for Arkansas State, where he was assistant coach for recruiting and pitching. The school signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the conference, the 45th-ranked class in the nation.
In Berry’s total career as an assistant coach, he coached or recruited 37 players selected in the major-league draft.
“I am super excited to lead a program that’s has a great tradition of success,” Berry said in a press release. “I want to thank Mrs. Trochim, Dr. Canham, Dr. McKown, and the Board of Trustees for recognizing and sharing in my vision for where this program can go, and trusting that I can help lead it there! I can’t wait to get started.”
The Highlassies went 30-13 in 2017-18, finishing third in conference with a 22-10 record. The team advanced to the regional playoffs, where they finished second.