WEATHERFORD – Four players scored in double figures as the McLennan men’s basketball team closed out the regular season in rousing fashion, topping Weatheford, 80-52.
The Highlanders (22-8, 8-6) controlled the action from the opening tip onward, and raced out to a 15-point lead by halftime.
Willie Thomas and Mike Adewunmi lead McLennan with 14 points each. Garrett Shaw and Dayante McClellan scored 12 and 11, respectively.
The Highlanders will next compete in the Region V Tournament March 7 in Abilene.
In women’s action, the McLennan Highlassies closed the season with a 76-68 loss to the Lady Coyotes.
Kenidi White scored a season-high 21 points to lead the Highlassies. KeeKee Nowlin added 11.
The Highlassies end the season with an overall record of 13-16 and a conference mark of 4-12.