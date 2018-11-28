LUFKIN – Despite holding Angelina’s star center to a season-low scoring output, the McLennan Community College women’s basketball team couldn’t throw a blanket over everyone.
The undefeated Roadrunners sank 10 shots from 3-point range and used a balanced attack to thwart the Highlassies, 79-60, on Wednesday at Shands Gymnasium.
MCC limited Angelina’s 6-4 Natasha Mack to 13 points on 6-of-17 shooting, only the second time all year she’d been held under 20. But the Roadrunners had three other players score in double figures, led by Britney Thompson’s 14.
The Highlassies shot 36.9 percent, and hit only 4 of 18 (22 percent) from deep. KeeKee Nowlin’s 12 points led the way for MCC (8-3), while Raveen Blue and Anastacia Mickens had 10 points apiece.
MCC will host Lone Star College at 2 p.m. Saturday in its last game before the holiday break, as the Highlassies will be off until Jan. 2 after that game.