BEEVILLE – The Coastal Bend Classic got off to a rough start for the McLennan Community College as they lost the opening game Thursday to Kilgore College, 76-56.
The Highlassies found themselves in a 21-7 hole at the end of the first quarter, and never really recovered. While the team did better in the second half, the deficit was too large to overcome, sending MCC to a 5-1 record for the season.
KeeKee Nowlin lead MCC’s scoring with 19 points. Kinidy White had 13, and Annya Moss scored 12 points in the losing cause.
The Lassies play Friday at 11 a.m. against Southwest Texas.