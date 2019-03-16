Well, he didn’t go 18-under again. But disc golf superstar Paul McBeth was still good enough to take over the overall lead at the Waco Annual Charity Open on Saturday at Brazos Park East.
McBeth, from Huntington Beach, Calif., shot 15-under 52 in Saturday’s third round, picking up 13 birdies and an eagle on the par-4, 492-foot No. 18 hole. That performance was good enough to help McBeth leapfrog the overall leader after two rounds, Ricky Wysocki, who is three strokes back of McBeth after shooting 57 in the third round for a 161 total.
McBeth shot par on hole No. 1, ensuring that he likely wouldn’t go 18-under for a second straight day. But he quickly found a rhythm thereafter, birdying seven of the next eight holes.
Alex Russell had the top round of the day at 16-under 51. He is eight shots off McBeth’s overall lead.
On the women’s side, Catrina Allen of Bellflower, Calif., will take a five-stroke lead into Sunday’s final round, as she has shot 64-63-62 for a 189 total.