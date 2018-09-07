The 2018 football season begins for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a twist. For the first time since 2009, the Crusaders will play a game without head coach Pete Fredenburg on the sideline.
Fredenburg was suspended for three games after UMHB self-reported two violations of NCAA rules concerning extra benefits received by two players for the Cru. Defensive coordinator Larry Harmon will fill in as head coach for the three games that Fredenburg misses. Fredenburg is the only head coach UMHB has ever had, and last missed a game in 2009, due to illness.
As the Cru takes the field, they will do so as arguably the most successful four-year college football program in the state of Texas. Since 2010, UMHB has posted a 101-8 record, with a Division III national championship win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 2016. By comparison, TCU has a record of 75-29 in that span.
And yet, when they face off against Albright College in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, the Cru will have a number of questions to answer.
The team graduated its front four defensive linemen and starting quarterback from last year’s national champion runner-up. While UMHB returns five starters on both sides of the ball, including running backs Markeith Miller and Duane Thompson, the starting quarterback has yet to be announced.
Jace Hammack and Luke Poorman are the front-runners for the job, but former Mart standout De’Nerian Thomas is a dark-horse candidate for the position as well. Thomas has played receiver the last three seasons , but is now listed as a quarterback. He played QB at Mart and set the Central Texas all-time rushing record, which was later broken by Cameron Yoe’s Traion Smith.
In an interview with the Temple Daily Telegram, Fredenburg said “In the past, DeNerian was always reluctant to be used in the wildcat (formation), but now he’s embracing the chance to do whatever he can to help this team his senior year.”
Along with the four defensive linemen, the Crusaders are replacing their leading tackler and their interception leader from last year’s team. “People are in new roles and we have guys who have to step up and become leaders and perform,” Fredenburg said. “We are going to have to grow up quickly, because we have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be as a football team.”
Albright, 8-3 last year, lost its season opener in Maryland last week to Salisbury University, 48-0. Still, Fredenburg sees the team as a significant challenge.
“It is a real concern since they have played a game,” Fredenburg said. “Teams always make so much improvement between game one and game two. We are still trying to figure them out and figure ourselves out, so that creates an extra challenge for us.”
The game kicks off at noon Central time Saturday, and will be broadcast on 101.7 FM with the pregame show beginning at 11:30 a.m.