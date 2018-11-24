BELTON – So far, the post-season is looking very similar to the regular season for the No. 2 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Most of the Crusaders’ wins throughout the regular season were routs, with the Cru scoring at least 50 points a game. The lone exception was against Hardin-Simmons, who held UMHB to 26, without scoring any points of their own. The Crusaders won Saturday, downing Berry College, 75-9, at Crusader Stadium. This followed last week’s opening round win against Hardin-Simmons, 27-6.
The Cru (12-0) racked up 575 total yards on offense while limiting Berry to 205 yards, including 76 total yards in the first half. Berry’s scores, a touchdown and a safety, both came toward the end of the third quarter. By that time, the score was 69-9, and the outcome had long ago been evident.
UMHB now faces St. John’s (MN) in the NCAA Division III National Quarterfinals, with the location for next Saturday’s game to be announced Sunday. St. John’s advanced with a 45-24 win over Whitworth Saturday.