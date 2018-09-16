Mary-Hardin Baylor came away from their game against Sul Ross State Saturday with a 68-7 win.
The Crusaders (2-0, 1-0 conference) relied on a strong running game to control the game. They had 533 yards rushing and finished with 690 yards of total offense. The team scored seven touchdowns on the ground.
As impressive as the offense was, the defense also dominated, holding the Lobos (0-2, 0-1) to 26 yards on the ground and 112 yards total offense. In addition, the Cru forced two turnovers.
Markeith Miller was UMHB’s leading rusher with 213 yards and three touchdowns.
The Crusaders now have a 24-game regular season winning streak. They will play at Texas Lutheran Saturday for their third road game in a row. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. in Seguin.