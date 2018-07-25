A group of local billiards players will compete at the World PoolPlayers Championships in Las Vegas in August, a big-money event with a total purse of more than $1 million.
The group qualified and won full-paid trips to Vegas for the event by competing in weekly leagues in the Heart of Texas APA Pool League in Waco and surrounding areas. The Heart of Texas APA is a handicapped league that includes players of various skills, from beginner to expert level, who come together and play weekly against other teams.
In Las Vegas, they’ll be competing against teams from around the U.S., Canada and Japan. They’ll play in divisions of 8-Ball, 9-Ball, Masters, Ladies, Jack and Jill, and Team Captains. More than 13,000 players will compete from Aug. 9-18 at the Westgate Hotel and Casino, making it the largest pool tournament in the world.
The Waco teams include:
Done Messed Up (8-Ball): Sharon Benton, Aaron Tudor, Sherrie Chaudoin, Vickie Martin, Scotty Allen, Jeremy Wood and William Shiu
Hoof Hearted (8-Ball): Yoli Montes, Vance Ogden, Samantha Churchman, Mike Rodgers, Ellona Rodgers, Marie Baugh, Jim Franks and Tina Franks
Bank N Spanks (9-Ball): Andy Choat, John Reed, Nancy Reed, Chris Newman, Leah Nichols, Nikki Johnson and Jacob Reed
Come and Take It (9-Ball): Teresa Raso, Ken Hill, Jennifer Johnson, Thomas Lechler, Sheryl Hunter, Harley Santos and Mike Fitzhugh
Racks on Racks (Jack and Jill): Holly Lodrigue and Hagen Toole
What’s Your Safe Word (Jack and Jill): J-Dawg Bergstad and Sundie Hoffman
Diamonds (Ladies): Shawn Fort, Janet Roberts, Sierra Valdez, Deanna Warren and Amanda McLellan
Shooters 4 Horsemen (Masters): Andy Sanchez, Carl Pfenninger, Steven Butler and Ken Walpole
Ice Breakers (Team Captains): Tommy Porter, German DeLaPena and Janet Shockley