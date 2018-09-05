The Central Texas X-Treme running squad went digging for gold at the recent Westfest Kolache 5K.
Olivia Stalker, 9, of Abbott, finished eighth in the 1-12 female division, Maximus Stalker, 11, of Abbott was third in the 1-12 male division, Grace Stalker, 12, of Abbott, captured first in the 1-12 female division, Sofia Stalker, 14, of Abbott was the top overall female finisher, Dawsen Holly, 16, of Crawford took second overall and first in the 13-18 female division, and Meghan Kevin, 19, of Crawford finished first in the 19-25 female division.
All are members of the Central Texas X-Treme, coached by Gary Bowdoin.