Westfest runners

Central Texas X-Treme runners (left to right) Olivia Stalker, Maximus Stalker, Grace Stalker, Sofia Stalker, Dawsen Holly and Meghan Kevil picked up medals at the Westfest Kolache 5K last weekend. Pictured at back is head coach Gary Bowdoin.

 Submitted photo

The Central Texas X-Treme running squad went digging for gold at the recent Westfest Kolache 5K.

Olivia Stalker, 9, of Abbott, finished eighth in the 1-12 female division, Maximus Stalker, 11, of Abbott was third in the 1-12 male division, Grace Stalker, 12, of Abbott, captured first in the 1-12 female division, Sofia Stalker, 14, of Abbott was the top overall female finisher, Dawsen Holly, 16, of Crawford took second overall and first in the 13-18 female division, and Meghan Kevin, 19, of Crawford finished first in the 19-25 female division.

All are members of the Central Texas X-Treme, coached by Gary Bowdoin.

