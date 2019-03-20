Texas architect Chet Williams has traveled all over the world crafting highly successful golf courses, gaining some of the most prestigious awards in golf architecture.
When it comes time to go home and plan his next course-crafting adventure, he is more than happy to return to Waco, where he attended Baylor, graduating in 1983 with a Landscape Architecture degree. Williams has also lived in Waco for the past couple of decades.
“I could live anywhere I want to with this job, but Waco is just fine with me. It has everything I need. I’m more than happy here,” Williams said.
He spent much of his career working with golf legend and hugely successful architect Jack Nicklaus, helping build and design some of Nicklaus’ finest golf courses. Over the last couple of years, Williams has branched out on his own, designing several top-rated courses while continuing to help with a few Nicklaus projects.
But his dedication to his Central Texas roots has not changed.
“I have the (Waco Regional) airport, and there are at least four flights a day to Dallas, which is fine for me,” Williams said. “Plus, I can drive to most of my courses in Texas, and I’m happy with driving.
“I was married here, my son who went to Baylor is here and wife’s family are here. It’s a great situation for me.”
Recently, one of Williams’ solo designs, Whispering Pine Golf Club in Trinity, outside of Houston, received its highest-ever course rating honors.
Whispering Pines was once again named the No. 1 course in Texas and earned its best national ranking (54th) in the prestigious Golf Digest list of the top 100 courses in America. The Golf Digest list, established in 1966, is the oldest and considered the most important course listing in the U.S. Whispering Pines has been named No. 1 many times in Texas course rankings, along with Texas statewide listings, but this level of national acclaim was a step forward.
Williams said he was pleased with the honors the course has received. He believes it will get even better with more improvements scheduled after the 2019 Spirit Amateur Tournament.
“You don’t design courses in order to gain national honors, but it’s always nice to be recognized,” Williams said. “This is a special, special place with lots of special people.”
In the Golf Digest story on the national rankings, in the February 2019 issue, course raters praised the Williams layout in the natural East Texas scenery.
“Chet Williams … did a masterful job of using the land features, scrubby, sandy soil, marsh land and rivers to craft a superb interesting routing.” one rater wrote. “Almost an Augusta National experience with amazing greens, private cabins to stay in and an all-world par 3 course (called the Needler) that is as good as any. This is a special place.”
Whispering Pines co-owner Corby Robertson said Williams’ contributions have been invaluable.
“Chet has (created) a great, great course which is hosting some great, great events,” Robertson said.
Since opening, the par-72 Whispering Pines, which can play 7,473 yards from the back tees, has hosted the Texas Amateur Championship, along with the Big 12 Golf Championship, and is the host of the biannual Spirit International Tournament, which will be held this fall, Nov. 4-10.
Williams, who earned a graduate degree from Texas A&M in landscape after leaving Baylor, also designed the new Williams Family Baylor Golf Practice Facility. His renovation work to the legendary Champions Golf Club in Houston, near where he went to high school, will be showcased in the 2020 U.S. Women’s Open.
“I enjoy what I do, and enjoy doing it from Waco and beyond,” he said.
Ex-BU coach still swinging them straight
Former Baylor men’s golf coach Tim Hobby, PGA Teaching Professional at The Club at Sonterra, won the Southern Texas PGA Memorial Tournament Senior Division earlier this week. He went into Wednesday’s final round with a seven-under-par 65 and never looked back. He finished the 36-hole Championship with a total score of 137 (-7). This marks Hobby’s third Senior Division title.
“Yesterday the game seemed pretty easy,” Hobby said. “Today was a little more challenging, but I hung in there and made some birdies on the back nine.”
Hobby secured the eight-stroke win over Billy Sitton, PGA pro at Triumph Golf. In addition to his second-place finish, Sitton made a hole-in-one on Hole 8 with his 6-iron.