Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN FORT WORTH HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHWESTERN MCLENNAN COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... SOUTHEASTERN BOSQUE COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... SOUTHERN HILL COUNTY IN CENTRAL TEXAS... * UNTIL 530 AM CDT. * AT 334 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS THAT WERE PRODUCING HEAVY RAINFALL FROM VALLEY MILLS TO WEST TO BYNUM. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM THESE THUNDERSTORMS WILL CAUSE SMALL STREAM FLOODING. AREAS THAT ARE LOW LYING OR USUALLY EXPERIENCE POOR DRAINAGE ARE MOST LIKELY TO EXPERIENCE FLOODING. THIS MEANS SOME LOW WATER CROSSINGS IN THE REGION MAY BECOME IMPASSABLE. UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING. &&