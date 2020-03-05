The coming addition of a newly revised public golf course and a first appearance of public golf supercharged outlet has Waco golf operators feeling positive about the 2020 Central Texas golf season.
This spring will be the first playing test for the public Bear Ridge golf course, which is under a large scale renovation by Waco owner Tommy Tompkins. He bought the course last fall, changed the name back to the original moniker, and has been working since to get the course back in its original prime shape from when it opened nearly 20 years ago.
“I’m convinced as I’ve ever been I made the right choice to buy the course and restore it to its great condition,” Tompkins said.
Another public golf outlet coming to Waco later this year is the new Topgolf facility, which is expected to begin construction soon off I-35 in South Waco and possibly be ready to open in the fall of 2020. The Dallas-based golf operator said the Waco Topgolf location will follow the new-style facilities for smaller towns, like Augusta, Georgia, and Chattanooga, Tenn., while offering the same video technology, food and drinks amenities that has made it a huge hit nationwide.
It will be the first local high technology golf practice facility, where groups can complete against each other in scoring contests, along with enjoying plenty of food and drink and TVs. Topgolf studies have shown a majority of players who come to the facility are non-golfers or causal golfers, just looking for a fun night out.
“Anything that can introduce anyone to golf in any way has to be a positive thing,” Cottonwood Creek general manager Kenny Duron said. “Hopefully it can build some excitement in the game.”
Other local public golf options in the Central Texas area are Battle Lake in Mart, Stonetree in Killeen, Lake Waco Golf Club in Waco and courses in Squaw Valley in Glen Rose and White Bluff on Lake Whitney.
Duron said Cottonwood recorded nearly 41,000 rounds at the city-owned course in 2019, about average from years past, but better than he expected while battling many wet weekends for most of the spring.
So far, he said weather trends are positive for the first few months of 2020 and he hopes that will continue for another good year at the popular Waco public golf outlet.
“I’m excited for golf in Waco. Our tournament bookings are very solid for the spring and the fall and we will again host some of the finest high school tournaments at Cottonwood Creek,” Duron said.
The course will host the UIL Region II-6A boys and girls championships in April along with TAPPS State Championships at the end of April and the first of May.
Some cart paths have been repaired at Cottonwood, along with general upkeep at the course, which includes a Par-3 short course and a championship 18-hole layout.
Ridgewood Country Club head pro Jimmy Cunningham said the only private club in Waco is preparing for another good year, which will include hosting the prestigious Texas State Senior Championship this fall and the Starburst Junior Championship in the summer.
Ridgewood will also host a USGA U.S. Open men’s qualifier in May for local players hoping to qualify for the 2020 Open at Winged Foot Golf Club.
“I think growth in Waco helps everybody in the golf business,” Cunningham said. “I’ve seen enough articles on the growth of Waco to see how many new people are coming here. That helps our junior golf programs, our golf association and everybody associated with this game.
“I haven’t been over to see what they’re doing at Twin Rivers, but it’s certainly not far from here, and that can help Waco golf in general as well.”
Bear Ridge’s Tompkins said the next step at his still-under-renovation course is a total upgrade of the bunker system. There are currently 44 bunkers at Twin Rivers and 25 percent of them will be repositioned, turned into grass bunkers or taken away entirely.
“A lot of bunkers here just didn’t serve a purpose to the overall course,” said course superintendent Andrew Moore. “The character of the course will not change, but this will just make it more playable.”
The work is being done by a construction company out of Southlake, Texas.
Moore said he is continuing to try to improve the course irrigation with a central control and replacing the irrigation heads which were damaged before the course was purchased in the fall. The goal is to take the prime grass-growing seasons of Mid-March to early June to continue to add grass on the greens, where there has been little in the past.
“It’s a major project and we want to get it right, but once we get the front lawn of the course ready, active and green, people will be amazed at the difference,” Tompkins said.
He said that he hopes to have the majority of the work done on the semi-private course by July or August and have the course in prime position by the fall.
“The last good weather day we had last week during the weekend, we had 42 (golf) carts out in front of the clubhouse and all 42 were out on the course that day for play,” Tompkins said. “I can’t remember the last time that’s happened here.”
