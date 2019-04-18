James Williams has been a golf professional for nearly 30 years. First in Dallas and for the majority of his time as head pro at Waco’s Ridgewood Country Club, but he has rarely been more excited than he is for next week’s Texas Golf Association Super Senior tournament at Ridgewood.
Nearly 80 golfers from all over the state, ages 65 and older, will descend on Ridgewood for a Monday practice round and a three-day event, Tuesday through Thursday at the par-72 layout near Lake Waco.
“Everything is really coming together for a great statewide event with the Texas Golf Association,” Williams said. “I’ve worked really hard to get a statewide event here, and I think it will be a great spotlight for our course and our club.”
The course, which opened in 1947 and was designed by Ralph Plummer, has been been constantly upgraded since then, including a total bunker renovation in 2013.
It will be playing to its regulation par 72 with yardage ranging from 6,300 to 6,500 yards for some of the best senior golfers in Texas. Next year, Ridgewood is scheduled to host the 2020 Texas Senior Amateur.
“We’re not really doing anything special to the course to get ready.” Williams said. “Just let them get out here and play. We’re really excited to have the state’s best seniors challenge Ridgewood.”
Baylor women set for NCAA reveal
Baylor’s women’s golf coach Jay Goble was ready to put on his traveling shoes after his team turned in a second straight runner-up finish in the women’s Big 12 Tournament last week in Oklahoma.
The Lady Bears held off a host of talented conference teams, including co-hosts Oklahoma and Oklahoma State to finish behind powerhouse Texas, which won the conference title.
“Texas is really talented, ranked No. 2 in the country and will be hard to beat in the national tournament, but I was proud with how our girls played. They battled to the end and are ready to advance,” Goble said.
In the NCAA regionals, to determine who advances to the NCAA finals at the University of Arkansas, Baylor will either play in regional sites at Norman, Oklahoma; Seattle; Auburn, Ala.; or Lansing, Michigan. Baylor will find out its regional destination on Wednesday.
MCC men’s golf taking aim at national berth
The McLennan Community College men’s golf team still has one more tournament remaining to determine if it will advance to the national junior college tournament.
The Highlanders, coached by Vince Clark, finished tied for fourth in the Texas Southwest Tournament that wrapped up earlier this week in Pottsboro, Texas. They will compete in the District II event April 29-30 at Diamondback Golf Club in Abilene, with the top four teams advancing to the NJCAA tournament in May.
“We’re excited with what could happen, but we have a loaded conference with as many as six teams ranked at some time, which means some good teams will get left out,” Clark said.
Benefit golf tournament on tap
The Bob Lilly/Randy White Celebrity Golf Tournament benefiting the Temple-area Ronald McDonald house will be held May 6 at the Clear Creek course near Fort Hood.
The money raised from a May 5 celebrity dinner and the Monday golf tournament goes to help patients forced to endure long hotel stays and their parents and family who need a place to stay.
For more information on sponsorships and playing spots, call Susan Bolton, 254-770-0910.
Texas Golf Hall of Fame nominations sought
This is the final week to nominate someone for the 2019 class for the Texas Golf Hall of Fame.
Anyone from Texas can nominate an individual in the amateur, professional, teacher or lifetime achievement category.
All nominees must be made from the official TGHOF website, www.texasgolfhof.org. The 2019 class will be announced in July, with the induction ceremonies in October.