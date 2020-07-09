The United States Post Office has the unofficial motto they have used for their carriers for nearly a century, "neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."
But they have nothing on the variety of the Waco senior golf leagues which have continued on, almost without fail, during the global COVID-19 pandemic which has shut down much of everyday life.
“We’ve been through the whole deal trying to get everything to normal,” said Eddie Lee, of Robinson, who runs the Battle Lake senior league at the Mart golf course. “We do all the precautions with the carts. We spray down everything we touch. We play outdoors, have wide open spaces, but you got to live your life as well.”
Battle Lake has averaged 20-30 golfers in the senior league games, down from a pre-virus high of 35-45, but they faithfully play on Tuesday and Thursday every week.
At city-run Cottonwood Creek, the Monday senior league has a membership of 170 golfers and draws an average of 120 players every week, usually only limited by the number of carts they can have and if they were allowed to ride two to a cart or one.
“The people who work at Cottonwood are great to work with, the city course is great and the course is in great shape,” said association president Gordon Neal. "It’s about as diverse a group of people you could find in Waco. It’s an outlet to get out and enjoy what we have in these crazy times.”
Like most courses in Texas and all over the country, play at Waco area courses, public and private, is at record levels as people have been attracted to the safety factor of being outside and enjoying some outdoor recreation in these stressful times.
“We are definitely way up over the last three months,” said longtime Cottonwood head golf professional Kenny Duron. “You just have to deal with the changes you’re dealt. Every week the governor has a new rule or the federal government or the state or the city. You just to have to adjust to all of them.
“We can’t really have tournaments now, because we don’t have enough carts for everybody to ride separately, but the senior leagues are dedicated, they keep coming every week.”
Neal said all golfers 60 years or older are welcome to the Monday event. He said they have four or five players over 80 years old and even a couple over 90, which come out for the golf, the fellowship and the chance to be together, six feet apart.
“We even signed up 12 new members over the last three months," Neal said. "People are willing to make sacrifices, with mask or distancing just for the chance to play. We try not to turn anybody down.”
Longtime Waco resident Ben Hagins said he usually plays in the White Bluff on Lake Whitney senior league which draws 30-40 people a week or the Tuesday senior league at the under-renovation Bear Ridge Golf Club in Waco, which has 20-30.
“I think it’s just getting outside, seeing the other people, not to mention the occasional good shots. You just got to get out of the house,” said Hagins.
Lee said the Battle Lake group shut down for three weeks in March, but restarted to continue the only way they know. Battling through whatever hazards they find before them.
“I took over in 2005 and this group had been here a long time before I got here and they will be here a long time after I leave,” Lee said.
Another bag for Baylor
Baylor men’s golf coach Mike McGraw has started the tradition of getting a Tour golf bag from every professional tournament winner who played golf at Baylor. After last week’s Korn Ferry event in Utah, he’s got another one to add.
Former Baylor golfer Kyle Jones captured his first PGA Tour victory with a dramatic playoff win in the Utah Championship, a Tour developmental event.
“I didn’t really think about the nerves during the playoff, I just concentrated on the golf and it all took care of itself,” Jones said after rolling in a 10-foot putt on the second playoff hole.
The victory came in his 81st PGA Tour event covering both the Korn Ferry and PGA Tour, where he spent all of last year.
“I really learned a lot from that, the people I got to play with and things I picked up which can help my game,” Jones said.
Jones is only the second Baylor player to have won on the Korn Ferry Tour, which has gone by a variety of names over the years. He joined former Baylor golfer Jerry Smith who has won on both the Korn Ferry and Champions Tour, for players 50 and over. The Bears biggest golf winner is Jimmy Walker, who captured the 2016 PGA Championship along with multiple PGA Tour wins
“I’m really proud of Kyle,” McGraw said. “He persevered and did it his way and is a champion.”
Bear Ridge update
New Bear Ridge owner Tommy Tompkins continues to make impressive progress in his goal to fully reopen the renovated semi-public layout later this summer. All the sand in the bunkers has been replaced and new greens for all 18 holes should be ready to play in the next several weeks.
The large practice range is fully lighted for nighttime action to beat the heat and a new head pro will be at the par-72 course soon. The grill is fully open and operational and Tompkins is looking to open a modern two-bedroom cottage upstairs over the clubhouse in the next month for stay and play packages.
“We are not finished yet by a long shot, but we’re getting closer every day to where we want to be,” Tompkins said.
The groundskeeping staff, led by Andrew Moore, also picked up a new honor lately. Jimmy Squire, a recent hire, won the second annual Texas amputee golf tournament.
“It was a nice honor. I’m glad to be out here and helping out,” Squire said.
