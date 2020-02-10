All Ky Carlson was looking for was a little fun with his extended family during a recent Baylor men's game, but what he got instead was an epic celebration, at least 15 seconds of national golfing fame, and a $5,000 check to a cause near and dear to his heart.
Carlson, 41, lives in The Woodlands outside of Houston and attended Baylor from 1997-99. He occasionally attends BU games, as his nephew Jackson Moffit is a redshirt sophomore on the men’s team.
He was sitting in the stands before a Jan. 4 game when a Baylor employee asked if he would like to be in the Mattson Financial Services putting contest, which takes place during a timeout at every game. Anyone who can sink a length-of-the-court putt wins $5,000.
Carlson responded, “Sure, my kids would love to do it.” Informed that the participant had to be an adult, he realized he was in the contest. “A total random deal,” he said.
Before his kids came along, Carlson would have described himself as an avid golfer, but kids, work and activities have cut his golf time down to a few rounds a year. So, he was a little out of practice when he took the court.
“They tell you what time to be there, hand you a new putter and a new ball, and you don’t get any warm-up,” he said.
His first two shots, on shorter distances, missed, but he remembered the only bit of advice he had observed from the contest in the past.
“People always tend to over-hit it, I'd seen them just blow it past the hole,” Carlson said. “My dad always told me putting was at least 50 percent of the game.”
His sent his cross-court effort slowly towards the distant target, watched it break left than right, before finally curling into the left side of the hole. It was the first successful made putt in 16 years of attempts at Baylor basketball games.
The result was instant chaos, as a huge cheer split the Ferrell Center atmosphere, Carlson went sprinting across the area floor and was lifted in the air by a Baylor employee who was there to oversee the contest.
“I just went crazy nuts,” Carlson said.
In today’s socially connected world, it didn’t take long for the rare feat of Baylor putting immortality to go viral. ESPN's SportsCenter, the Golf Channel, CBS Morning News and many others picked up the video nationally, with the ESPN video alone generation more than one million views.
“It was crazy, I had a friend call me up and say I was just on the New York City 11 p.m., sports, and wanted to know if that was really me,” he recalled.
Carlson also received a hand-signed letter from Baylor President Linda Livingstone and a proclamation from the Texas State House of Representatives.
But the $5,000 prize was the most special of all, as Carlson was able donate it to Brain Function Testing, which tries to raise money and research for cognitive illnesses like dementia. Carlson is the CEO of the organization.
“I have a big passion for helping people avoid cognitive decline and reducing their risk for dementia, and I'm truly thankful that I have the opportunity to live my purpose and give back to the people," Carlson said.
As for putting advice for others, professional or amateurs, Carlson didn’t have many secrets other than to always believe a putt has a chance to go in.
“I’m glad God blessed with a chance to give back, but even now I have people look at me in the stores and say, ‘Aren’t you that guy who made the long putt at Baylor and went crazy?'" he said.
For more information on Carlson's cause, visit www.brainfunctiontesting.com/baylorputt.
Bear Ridge hires new director
Bear Ridge Golf Club and its new owner Tommy Tompkins have taken the first major steps in the Central Texas course's revival, with the hiring of respected superintendent Andrew Moore as its new Director of Golf Course Maintenance.
The hiring of Moore, who was the assistant superintendent at the storied Oak Hills Country Club in San Antonio, brings him back to the course where he worked from 2009-2011, shortly after he graduated from Texas A&M.
“I fell in love with the property the first time I was here. It is truly special and the stars aligned for me to be able to come back again,” said Moore. “There is a lot of work to do here, but part of the reason I returned is I know its great potential.”
The hiring of Moore is one of the first major steps that Waco’s Tompkins has taken to achieve his stated goal of restoring Bear Ridge as one of the finest semi-private courses in Texas. The original Jim Hardy-Peter Jacobson design opened in late 2001, but had fallen on tough times before Tompkins began the ambitious restoration project when he purchased it in the fall of 2019.
“I’m thrilled with the hiring of Andrew to continue the work on Bear Ridge. I’m determined to do whatever it takes to bring the course back to its former stature, and this is a huge step forward,” Tompkins said. “I’m fortunate to have hired someone so knowledgeable with so many local contacts.”
Andrew’s father, Jim Moore, worked for the USGA greens section for several years. His brother Travis Moore is the course superintendent at nearby Ridgewood Country Club in Waco.
“I am fortunate I have my dad and my brother here to help with questions or situations that may come up, along with a group of friends and fellow workers who have helped me in the past," Andrew said. "Superintendents are a tight-knit group and we are here to help each other."
Chet Williams -- one of the state's top course architects -- applauded the hiring.
“I think it’s a real coup for Tommy Tompkins to be able to hire Andrew,” said Williams, who is helping out as an unofficial course consultant. “He has a great deal of experience and family background and will do a great job. Tommy is certainly making all the right moves right now.”
Lorena golfer has round to remember
Lorena’s Vance Dunham aced the par-3 No. 2 hole at Bear Ridge Golf Club recently with his regular group. After using a pitching wedge on the hole-in-one, he discovered some magic left in the club to use it to hole out for an eagle on the par-4 No. 13. He went on to shoot 83. The shots were witnessed by his playing partners Jack Lee, Bob Gilland and Bruce Helper.
The odds making an ace in a round of golf are 12,000-to-1, according to the National Hole-in-One Foundation. No odds can be found for two incredible shots in one golf round in Waco or anywhere else.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.