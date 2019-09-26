The end of the summer and the gradual (very gradual) introduction of fall has brought the end of another outstanding summer golf season for Waco golf.
Ridgewood Country Club hosted its first statewide Texas Golf Association golf tournament with the Texas Super Senior Amateur Championship. Ridgewood and Cottonwood Creek combined to again host the famed Starburst Junior Golf Tournament, while the “Summer of the Bear” unfolded with Baylor’s Ryan Grider and Cooper Dossey winning the Texas Amateur and the North and South Amateur, respectively.
But the biggest local golfing news came late in the season when former Ridgewood Country Club head pro Jimmy Cunningham announced he will be returning home as the new Ridgewood golf pro, starting Oct. 8.
Cunningham, 53, served at Ridgewood from 1998-2002, but has worked in the Houston area since then. He said he is excited to return to Waco. He replaces longtime pro James Williams, Jr.
“I have a lot of great memories there and I’m looking forward to making some new ones as well,” Cunningham said. “It’s the right time in my life to come back, it’s not something you get to do very often.”
He got his first head pro job at Ridgewood after playing college golf at TCU, being hired at the club by former pro Bruce Etter. He has worked at several Houston clubs, most recently as the Director of Instruction at the exclusive Lakeside Country Club. Cunningham has competed in several Southern Texas PGA tournaments, winning two match play team events.
But this latest turn has recharged his batteries in a new way.
“Ridgewood is a very special place to me with a lot of special members,” he said. “It’s all about taking care of the members and that what I want to do.”
Ridgewood is scheduled to host the Texas Senior Amateur next fall. It was also one of two courses to host the long-running Starburst Junior Golf Classic in Waco this summer, won by Robinson’s Chad Allison. And it serves as the practice home to the Baylor golf team and McLennan women’s team.
Rainy weather brings ups, downs
Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, the city-owned facility next to the Waco ISD Stadium, hosted the annual Waco City Championship this summer along with the Texas Sports Hall of Fame tournament. It will also host the MCC Foundation scramble next week.
Head pro Kenny Duron said it was a good summer for local golfers, but the heavy rains going back to last fall through the spring hampered play and caused overall rounds to be down at the golf course.
“I would say we lost 75 percent of our weekend days from (last) October to March due to rain and the course really being difficult to play,” Duron said. “I’ve never seen anything like it, and I don’t think anybody else had either.
Because of the wet conditions, excellent for growing grass, he said they were still mowing the rough at Cottonwood into July, something which has never happened in the decade-plus time he has been there.
“The wet weather is both bad for the players and sometimes good for the course, but you have to take both,” Duron said.
Duron said overall rounds were up for the summer, but then down again during the record heat in September. Cottonwood also serves as the home of the powerhouse MCC men’s golf program led by Vince Clark.
“Overall, it was a good season and we keep moving on with more great events at Cottonwood,” Duron said.
Twin Rivers update
Twin Rivers Golf Course hosted the first Texas Amputee Golf Tournament this summer won by former Baylor professor Dick Couey.
The course continues to be the source of interest and rumors about a possible sale. In August 2018, owner Bob Richards said the course might be for sale, along with one he owns at Lake Waco Golf Club, but not at a discount. Since then, Richards has turned down multiple offers to sell, according to several Waco businessmen.
Waco Links meeting upcoming
TheWaco chapter of the Links Fellowship will meet on at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 2 at Uncle Dan’s Barbecue on Lake Air Drive.
The guest speaker will be Kyle Stevens, former SMU national and individual golf champion. Stevens leads the Hidden Valley Bible study, is active in the McLennan County CASA program, and is the current Ridgewood CC golf champion. For more information, call or email Ben Hagins at 501-984-0606 or benhagins@hot.rr.com.
Grasshoppers bounce into Waco
The Grasshoppers, a dedicated senior golf organization with more than 120 members which plays monthly tournaments around Central and Southwest Texas, is coming to Waco for the first time on Oct. 8-9.
Organizers are expecting a full field based on the popularity of the venue, and they hope to return to Waco again in 2020. For more information, contact centexgrasshoppers@gmail.com or visit www.centex-gh.com.
