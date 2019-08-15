The 89th Waco City Golf Championship takes place this weekend at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course, headlined by the return of the winners the last two years, eager to reclaim their titles against a host of the best golfers in the area.
The tournament, which dates back to 1930, will be held on Saturday and Sunday at Cottonwood with flighted tournaments for men in a variety of divisions and a championship flight to determine the best in Waco by late Sunday afternoon.
“It’s just a great opportunity for the best to play their best,” said longtime Cottonwood head golf pro Kenny Duron. “It’s real golf with everything played down and the course at its best.”
Duron said the greens will be cut to be sped up and the flags will be put in challenging position to see who gets temporary possession of the massive City of Waco Championship trophy with names engraved for more than eight decades.
“It’s real (tournament) golf, which makes it a lot of fun,” he said.
The last two winners, Clint Frost, 42, who won last year, and Jake Blenden, 25, who won in 2017 when he tied the course record of 65, are eager for the 2019 tournament to begin.
“Any time you have won and had success at a place you certainly can learn from that and it brings back positive memories,” Frost said. “I have to play a lot better this year than last because I made a ton of putts last year and you can’t always count on that.”
He took a six-shot lead going to the back nine on Sunday last year, only to find himself tied after the 17th hole, before holding off college golfer Daniel Seibert on the final hole for a two-shot win.
“I wasn’t really playing good before last year’s tournament, but I got it together for the weekend, so hopefully the same will be the case this year,” Frost said.
He has been a bit preoccupied recently with non-golf items. Frost was married in May and between he and his wife, they now have three kids, who take up plenty of his free time. His job working at a limestone quarry in Falls County has also kept him busy, as he estimated he’s played only two or three rounds at Cottonwood since last year’s win.
The last player to go back-to-back with city golf wins was former Waco star amateur golfer Coby Harwell, who now lives in San Antonio.
With only 36 holes to decide the winner in uncertain conditions, it’s hard to pick a pre-tournament favorite, but 2017 winner Blenden would certainly be a person to watch.
With his mom serving as the longtime accountant at Cottonwood Creek, he has played the course since he was 5 years old and estimates he has played hundreds of round at the par-72, City of Waco-owned facility.
While he said he wouldn’t make injuries an excuse for not doing well, he hopes to have a better start this year than he did in 2018 when he was defending his title. While he was warming up on the range last year, he blew his neck out of joint and had to go to a chiropractor to get his neck realigned before his first round.
“I’m certainly playing better and feeling better than I did last year, so I hope that helps,” Blenden said. “As far as I’m able to drive the ball off the tee I hope that helps me at Cottonwood, but you still have to make some putts.
“When I shot 65, with a bogey, (in 2017), I had everything working in the first round and then I hung on in the second round to win. I grew up on this course, so I like everything about it, but you have to play good and make some putts and get some luck.”
Regardless of the winner and the ability of the champion to hold up the large trophy in the expected 100-degree heat, Duron said it’s a great weekend for Waco golf to see so many players to compete to be the best they can be.
“I just love to compete and that’s what this weekend is all about,” Blenden said. “It doesn’t matter if its golf and Go Fish cards, I just want to do my best and win. That’s what it’s all about.”
Whitney course plans re-opening
The White Bluff Resort will celebrate the grand reopening of its championship course on Aug. 30 with PGA Tour star Chip Beck at the opening four-person scramble.
Beck is a four-time PGA Tour winner, a three-time member of the U.S. Ryder Cup team and became only the second player in PGA Tour history to shoot a 59 in competition at the 1991 Las Vegas Invitational, winning a half-million dollar bonus.
The White Bluff course, originally designed by Texan Bruce Lietzke, was closed for renovations, but will be reopened with the four-person best ball event. The tournament begins at 8:30 a.m., at the White Bluff Resort. Spots are still open to play in the opening event and meet Beck.
The cost is $100 and you can get more tournament information by calling (254) 499-0016.