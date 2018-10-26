You don’t necessarily need legs to run a race. Even for a race like an Ironman, which forces the most avid of runners to summon an extra measure of gumption.
No, what you need most is heart.
Patrick Pressgrove is living, walking and, yes, running proof of that.
Born in Houston in July 1990, Pressgrove faced an uphill climb from the start of his life. He was born with a cleft lip and a cleft palate, and was abandoned by his birth mother while he was an infant. He was placed in foster care and was eventually adopted by his foster mother. Pressgrove’s birth defects also affected the way his legs developed, he said, and as such his childhood wasn’t like most – trips to the park or playground were replaced by regular visits to the hospital.
“I couldn’t walk until I was 6 years old,” said Pressgrove, who estimated he had more than 20 surgeries in the first six years of his life. “My legs bent at the knees, and it made walking almost impossible. By the time I was 13, I was in a wheelchair full-time.”
The wheelchair didn’t suppress his constant pain, though. Pressgrove said that because of the way his legs were so badly bent, he dealt with chronic arthritis.
So, in 2004 at the age of 14, Pressgrove had both his legs amputated at the knee. “We made the decision, really, just to give me more opportunities,” he said.
Progress came slowly. He had to learn how to walk all over again, with the help of prosthetic legs. When he first attempted running, Pressgrove discovered that he couldn’t travel more than the length of a basketball court – 94 feet – without having to stop and rest.
But he didn’t quit. Motivated in part by all he’d missed out on as a child, Pressgrove kept at it. And in 2015, he experienced a breakthrough. He had applied for a grant from an organization that provided sports equipment and prosthetics for the physically disabled, and received word that the grant had come through. Through that funding, he was able to acquire his “running legs” – a set of specially-designed prosthetics similar to those made famous by former Olympian Oscar Pistorius, who became known as the “Blade Runner.”
“There were a lot of days of frustration in the beginning,” Pressgrove said. “It was the same challenge that a person faces when they’re trying to get up off the couch to go run a marathon. It was an uphill battle. As an amputee, I have to work that much harder to keep up with other runners, I have to put in that much more work.”
Over the past three years, however, Pressgrove has continued to make wider and wider strides. He hooked up with Team Catapult, a non-profit organization based out of Houston that aims to help physically challenged individuals pursue a lifestyle of health and fitness. There he found a support system that helped him take off – literally, as his endurance started to grow by the week.
Pressgrove worked out regularly in Houston’s Memorial Park, and his community of supporters expanded. “They started seeing I could hang a little bit,” he said.
Pressgrove began entering competitive races, and found that he loved the challenge of it all. This year – “My busiest yet,” he labeled it – Pressgrove estimated that he’ll compete in 10 to 15 5K races, three half-marathons, and Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Waco, which will be his first foray into the Ironman realm. He hopes to complete a full-distance Ironman (140.6 miles) sometime in 2019. He has also qualified for the 2019 Boston Marathon.
He doesn’t just run for himself. Pressgrove said that he hopes his presence in such races can inspire others with physical challenges, especially kids.
“I just want to show everyone, including myself, that nothing is stopping you but you,” Pressgrove said. “I also want to raise awareness for kids like me. I wish I would have known about something like Catapult when I was younger. I’ve got a friend who has won four gold medals as a paratriathlete, he’s No. 1 in the world, and I might be where he is if I’d started back when I was 14.
“But now that I know it’s here, I’m trying to excel as much as I can.”
Pressgrove said that one of the most enjoyable events that he’s ever participated in was the Texas Independence 200, a team relay race that starts in Gonzales, Texas – the site of the first battle of the Texas Revolution – and finishes up some 200 miles later at the San Jacinto Monument, near Houston.
“Two years ago, we had the first-ever amputees and the first-ever blind runners to complete the race,” he said. “It was a lot of fun, and just great to be part of a team.”
Some of those same competitors will join with Pressgrove in competing in Sunday’s Ironman 70.3. Pressgrove, who works as a tax accountant for an oil and gas company in Houston, said his goal for his first Ironman is not a complicated one.
“Finish – that’s it,” he said. “Any race I do, whether it’s a 5K or a marathon, it’s like, OK, let’s finish. Then I kind of set the bar after that. I’m really only competing against myself in these races.”
Pressgrove said he had “no clue” how to swim when he first contemplated trying a triathlon, but he’s remedied that through training over the past year. (Ironman 70.3 Waco officials are planning to make a final decision on Saturday over whether to scrap the swimming portion of the race, due to the high water levels of the Brazos.) On the cycling leg of the race, he’ll use a handcycle, which will give his arms a rigorous workout.
But Pressgrove has every intention of finishing, however long it takes.
His legs may be amputated, but his spirit isn’t.
“I just want to show people that anyone is capable of doing something great, as long as you’re willing to put in the work,” he said.