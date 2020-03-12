Despite Little League International’s recommendation that all leagues shut down operations due to coronavirus concerns, Waco’s Lake Air Little League said Thursday that it is going forward with its season.
“This is only a recommendation at this point,” Lake Air Little League said in a Facebook post Thursday night, addressing league parents, coaches and volunteers. “At this point we will continue with our daily operations until we have further information at this time. Thank you for your diligence.”
Little League International recommended Thursday that all 6,500 programs around the world suspend operations until no sooner than April 6.
“While each community is being affected differently by the coronavirus, the Little League International board of directors and staff feel that it is in the best interest of our volunteers and participant families to delay the implementation of the Little League season,” Little League International said in its announcement.
