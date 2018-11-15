Kim Mulkey called it a game of runs. At one point in the first half, the Lady Bears ran off a 13-0 run, the fourth unanswered run of 10 or more points this season for fourth-ranked Baylor.
While the Lady Bears showed off some more offensive fireworks — as they tied the program record for the second time this season with seven different players finishing in double figures — they also had a few lapses in Thursday night’s 94-49 victory over Southern.
The Lady Bears couldn’t be stopped in the first half. They opened the contest with seven consecutive makes for a 75 percent shooting mark in the opening frame. That marked the second-highest field goal percentage in an opening quarter in program history (78.6 percent, Texas Tech, Dec. 31, 2017).
The show was just getting started once play began in the second quarter as Baylor continued to shoot lights out. Overall, the Lady Bears shot 75 percent from the floor in the first half, a mark that is second in program history, only behind an 80 percent effort against North Carolina A&T on Jan. 2, 2008.
“I thought we played well in the first half,” the Baylor head coach said. “I didn’t think it was anything but sloppy in the second half. Now, why was it sloppy? Could it have been who I had on the floor together? Could it have been scoreboard, they’re looking at the scoreboard? Could have been a lot of things. I thought the first half was much better than the second.”
Baylor shot 55.6 percent and 36.4 percent in the third and fourth quarters respectively to end the game at a 63.5 percent mark. After outscoring Southern, 59-27, at the break, the Lady Bears edged the visitors by 35-22 in the second half.
“Let’s start with free throws again,” Mulkey said. “We shot them better in the first half (9-for-14). Started the game from the foul line and made them. We just seem, for whatever reason, just to miss free throws. We’re getting to the line. I thought the game was physical. You saw the ejection by the Southern player. I thought our kids were good in keeping their composure. We’ve just got to keep plugging away. As you see, we didn’t score the ball very good in the second half either. ... We have to remain consistent for four quarters.”
With 5:38 to play in the third quarter, Sarai Blissett was called for a flagrant two foul and was ejected.
“They (officials) said they thought she swung back and hit the young lady in the head,” Southern head coach Carlos Funchess said. “It was an unfortunate incident. She’s our most athletic post player and the one person we have who can rebound the basketball.”
Junior Lauren Cox echoed her coach’s sentiments about how the Lady Bears kept their composure.
“I mean, I was that way when I was a freshman, hot-headed and that kind of thing,” Cox said. “Us upperclassmen, we just have to remind them that it’s not worth it. If you get into something with the other team, you’re going to have to sit out a game and stuff like that.”
Mulkey said Cox was the leader on the floor for the Lady Bears as Kalani Brown did not play against Southern. The senior post sprained her ankle in practice when she rolled it on somebody’s foot. Baylor hopes to have her for the South Point Shootout in Las Vegas next week as her 113-game streak of games played and 64-game starting steak each came to an end on Thursday.
“I thought Lauren was your leader out there,” Mulkey said. “You don’t talk about it, but quietly Cox has like five blocks out there in a game like this. So, she’s contesting shots, she’s still playing hard. ... We looked good in certain spots, and then we didn’t look so good in other spots. You expect Lauren just to pick up the slack in her leadership. Nothing should change because Kalani’s out there. The change is going to be with the young ones. (NaLyssa) Smith, filling in for a senior in Kalani, we did not run the same stuff as I would had Kalani was in the game. We ran a lot more pick-and-roll stuff with Smith. And that’s fine. She’s good at that.”
NaLyssa Smith was one of five players to finish with 11 points, alongside Chloe Jackson, Moon Ursin, Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle. Cox had 10 as Honesty Scott-Grayson led the way with 15 points. Every Lady Bear scored.
Overall, Baylor finished with 33 made buckets, 29 of which were assisted.
“Sometimes, we share the ball too much, quite honestly,” Mulkey said. “We need to have the mentality that when I come off of a screen I’m going in that paint to score unless somebody stops me. And we’re looking to pass.”
One of the best passes of the night came from Jackson, the senior point guard. Cox pulled down the defensive rebound, turned and threw the outlet pass to Jackson who dished a one-handed gem to Ursin who was sprinting down the floor. The pass hit Ursin in stride, and she finished with the layup.
“Moon is the fastest person I’ve played with,” Jackson said. “I saw her out of the corner of my eye. I knew to make a good pass, make sure the defense didn’t get a hand on it. I knew she was going to catch it and finish it. Like I said, she’s so fast.”
Jackson finished with a career-high eight assists on the night.
“I think I’ve always had pretty good court vision,” Jackson said. “They make it easy for me. My teammates get open pretty easily. It’s just about execution and finding them.”