WAXAHACHIE – La Vega had three goals in its first-round playoff game against Lake Worth.
Get the win, do it quickly and get nobody injured.
Check, check and check.
The Pirates scored on each of their first eight possessions, outgained Lake Worth 241 to minus-1 in the first quarter and rolled to a 61-0 Class 4A Division I bi-district victory in a game that lasted 1 hour, 39 minutes with the clock running for the last three quarters at Lumpkins Stadium.
“That’s what we wanted to do was come in and start fast, and get some guys out of the game,” La Vega coach Don Hyde said. “And any time you can get some young guys some experience in a playoff setting, it’s good for you.”
The Pirates advance to the area round to meet the winner of Friday’s game between Melissa and Alvarado.
John Richards ran for 68 yards and three touchdowns on four carries for La Vega (9-2), Ara Rauls threw for 112 yards and a scores and added another TD on the ground.
La Vega rarely gets the ball first in games, but it did so this time after Lake Worth won the toss and deferred. Rauls made the Bullfrogs (5-6) pay for that decision nearly immediately, when he fired over the top to a wide-open Josh Hamilton for a 52-yard touchdown 1:02 into the game.
“We’re going to take what the defense gives us,” Hyde said. “If they’re going to crowd the box, we’re going to throw the ball. The coaches made a good call, and we made the play.”
Lake Worth’s first possession ended when Quintaveon Mason jumped a stop route near the sideline, knocked the ball straight up in the air and into the arms of Jared Rogers for an interception at the Bullfrog 24.
Two plays later, it was Jar’Quae Walton cruising into the end zone on a 14-yard TD run, and the rout was on early.
Richards scored from 23 yards out, Rauls kept for an 8-yard score and Richards popped a 14-yarder as La Vega built its lead to 34-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Things went much the same way in the second quarter, when Elisha Cummings ripped off a 42-yard touchdown run at the 11:41 mark, and Richards closed out the second-quarter scoring with a 17-yard score.
In the third quarter, the Pirates received scores from Daylon Williams on both sides of the ball. He scampered 45 yards to paydirt at the 6:33 mark of the third quarter, then picked off a pass and returned it 35 yards for a TD five minutes later.
Caleb Welch was 2-for-9 for 10 yards and two interceptions for Lake Worth, which had 45 yards of total offense. More than half of those came on a 26-yard burst from Isaac Erich in the fourth quarter, which moved the Bullfrogs across midfield for its only time.
Hyde said Lake Worth coach Tracy Welch told him before the game he had an inkling this one could “get out of hand if we don’t run the clock.”
“I told him, ‘Whenever you feel like you want to run it, let me know and we’ll do that,’” Hyde said.