Good defenses keep their opponent from scoring, but great defenses put points on the board themselves.
Kilgore College’s defense did both Saturday in the 18th Annual C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl, scoring nine points and pitching a shutout in a 28-0 win over Pima (Ariz.) Community College at Waco ISD Stadium.
“There were so many times when they were inside the red zone, and we get a turnover, an interception or just the opportunity to make a big sack, that was huge,” Kilgore coach J.J. Eckert said. “Great performance, really happy for our football team, great win. I’m very thankful for the Heart of Texas Bowl and the Waco community.”
The Rangers (10-2), ranked No. 4 in the NJCAA rankings, scored defensively their fifth straight game on a safety. A snap came before Pima quarterback Marquise Cooper was expecting it and rolled out of the back of the end zone. They added a touchdown on a fumble that was knocked around with Brian Holloway falling on it.
That was one of five Pima turnovers, two of which were interceptions inside the Kilgore 10-yard line. The Rangers also picked off a pass in the end zone for a touchback.
“We’ve got a lot of athletes over there (on defense),” Eckert said. “We’ve gotten better as a team, and when you start looking at our defensive line they’ve improved every game. We’ve got a lot of guys that were young early and they’ve improved where they can put a lot of pressure on you.”
Defensive back Kaleb Ford-Dement picked up the MVP award for Kilgore, which allowed 18 yards on 28 Pima rushing attempts. The Aztecs (6-4) threw for 181 yards, with Larry Rembert catching 11 passes for 107 yards to take their MVP honor.
This was the final game for the Pima program, one of many in Arizona that have canceled their junior college football programs due to budget cuts.
Kilgore jumped on the board in the first quarter with a 3-yard touchdown scramble from quarterback Quez Allen, and De’Montre Tuggle had 58 of his 137 yards rushing on a jet sweep that went to the Pima 1. He fumbled at the end of the run, but Kevin Jones covered it for a Kilgore TD and a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The offense stalled, however, for most of the game until Carlos Frank rumbled into the end zone from 12 yards out to close the scoring with 13:04 to go. The Rangers turned the ball over three times, but their defense rose to each occasion.
“We didn’t play very well offensively when you get down to it,” Eckert said. “The turnovers, the penalties and the misfunction. We were playing pretty well when we had to play every week. Then you take three weeks off, and it’s just like you see at the FBS level. It gets tough. The continuity is hard, the consistency is hard and we struggled. But luckily the defense did a good job of creating some short fields and getting some turnovers, and we’re happy to work off this field victorious.”