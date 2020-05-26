We called him the Alien.
In 1987, some relatively unknown 15-year-old kid named Lance Armstrong seemed like he dropped in from a planet of super athletes to win the Waco Triathlon.
Armstrong had come from Plano with his mother to compete in the event. After all, you have to be 16 to drive a car.
He was only three years older than some of the Little League Baseball players I had interviewed that summer. But Armstrong wasn’t competing against other kids. The prestigious Waco Triathlon drew the best triathletes in the state, so a lot of Armstrong’s competitors that day were a good 10 years older and at the peak of their abilities.
Armstrong blew past everybody in a Waco Triathlon record time of one hour, 58 minutes and 17 seconds over a course that started with a .6-mile swim followed by a 28-mile bike ride before ending with a 6.5-mile run.
When I interviewed him after the race, he seemed a lot more mature than his 15 years. His answers were direct and focused as he explained the amount of work it took to win the race.
His first notoriety had come as a young swimmer in Plano, and he’d steadily improved his cycling and running skills since he began competing in triathlons as a 13-year-old. It wasn’t a long interview, but I figured that was to be expected after such a grueling event.
“Well, I have to go,” Armstrong said. “I’m riding my bike back to Plano.”
That’s when my jaw hit the concrete. Plano was a good 110 miles away.
Of course, we all know who Lance Armstrong is now. He became famous for beating testicular cancer and winning the Tour de France a record seven straight times from 1999-2005. He then became infamous when he was stripped of all those cycling titles for doping.
I hadn’t thought much about Armstrong in years before watching the first part of ESPN’s two-part documentary on him Sunday night. Part 2 is coming up at 8 p.m. Sunday.
He opened the show with a string of F-bombs, which seems to be the trend for ESPN documentaries since Michael Jordan unleashed his share during the recent 10-part “The Last Dance” series.
Armstrong told a story about a guy outside a bar a few years ago who flipped the bird at him while yelling some expletives. Then six or seven other people did the same thing, calling him a cheater.
Instead of confronting them, Armstrong asked to pick up their tab at the bar. But he told the employee at the bar to do it under one condition: “You have to go out there and say, ‘Lance took care of everything. And make sure you tell them that I send my love.’”
Life has changed in a big way for Armstrong. Few athletes have gone so dramatically from an American hero to a pariah.
Maybe Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa could understand. They were the talk of the sports world during their epic 1998 home run race in which they both broke Roger Maris’ 37-year-old record of 61.
But we later found out that McGwire’s 70 homers and Sosa’s 66 were steroid induced. So were Barry Bonds’ record 73 homers set in 2001. When Bonds broke Hank Aaron’s career home run record in 2007, former MLB commissioner Bud Selig didn’t want to acknowledge it because he knew Bonds had cheated.
But none of those sluggers had built up as much good will as Armstrong.
It appeared that Armstrong’s cycling career was over when he was diagnosed in 1996 with testicular cancer that had spread to his lymph nodes, lungs, brain and abdomen. He was in a fight for his life.
But after undergoing chemotherapy, Armstrong was declared cancer free in 1997. He returned to serious cycling training and won his first Tour de France championship in 1999.
At the same time, he had begun the Lance Armstrong Foundation, which raised a reported $325 million for cancer research and awareness.
Like the famous home run race between McGwire and Sosa, the whole Lance Armstrong saga seemed a little too good to be true. As it turned out it was.
As Armstrong was winning his seven straight Tour de France titles, rumors kept dogging him that he was using illegal substances to enhance his performances.
In 2012, Armstrong was stripped of his Tour de France titles. After years of public denials, Armstrong finally admitted to doping in 2013.
Armstrong said he’s expected more incidents like the one outside the bar several years ago. But most people probably just don’t care anymore since it’s been 15 years since Armstrong won the last of his stripped Tour de France titles.
Regardless of how Armstrong’s life has turned out, I’ll still remember that 15-year-old kid getting ready to ride his bike back to Plano after winning the 1987 Waco Triathlon. That day seems as unreal now as it did then.
