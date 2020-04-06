When April rolls around, the first thing I do is check the Major League Baseball schedule to plan my ballpark itinerary for the year.
There’s nothing like stepping into a ballpark and seeing its unique layout and dimensions, and walking around absorbing the traditions of each team. From Chicago’s Wrigley Field to San Diego’s Petco Park, they’re all different and they’re all special (except maybe Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum).
If the Baylor men’s basketball team had made the Final Four in Atlanta, I was down for April 3 at Truist Park for the Braves’ game against the Miami Marlins.
I haven’t seen a game in Atlanta since noticing the lights at old Fulton County Stadium in 1986, and pulling into the parking lot to watch the last three innings. So taking in a game at the Braves’ beautiful new ballpark would have been a treat.
Of course, the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on all facets of life.
I’m not sure when I’ll get to a major league game this year, but that won’t stop me from reading about baseball.
Maybe it’s the matchless tradition or the characters that have populated the game since the National League was founded in 1876, but I don’t think any sport’s history is as colorful as baseball’s.
Has there ever been a larger than life character the equal of Babe Ruth? Has there ever been a more noble or fearless player than Jackie Robinson? Has there ever been a meaner player than Ty Cobb? Has there ever been a more scientific hitter than Ted Williams? Has there ever been a funnier player than Jim Bouton?
I’ve read a ton of baseball books, so narrowing it down to my 10 favorites is a chore. But here goes:
The Boys of Summer (by Roger Kahn, 1972): People naturally fall in love with their teams, but there may not be a more poignant story than the Brooklyn Dodgers after Jackie Robinson broke the color line in 1947.
This is a tale of a beloved neighborhood team that successfully integrated with players like Robinson and catcher Roy Campanella. They dominated the National League in the late 1940s and early 1950s and finally broke through with a World Series title in 1955 by beating the powerful New York Yankees.
Kahn grew up in Brooklyn and covered the Dodgers as a young reporter for the New York Herald Tribune. He caught up with the Dodgers later in life and relayed their stories while looking back at his own life and his relationship with his father.
Babe: The Legend Comes to Life (by Robert W. Creamer, 1974): One of the best sports biographies of all time, this book brings out the many highs and lows in Ruth’s life from his days growing up in a Baltimore orphanage to his dominance as a major league pitcher and hitter to his undisciplined lifestyle that likely cost him a shot to stay in the game longer as a manager.
The Babe wasn’t only a monster masher, he was probably the most colorful character baseball ever produced. When asked about his $80,000 annual salary from the New York Yankees in 1930 being higher than President Herbert Hoover’s, Ruth replied: “Why not? I had a better year than he did.”
Ball Four (by Jim Bouton, 1970): Long before Twitter and other forms of social media, what ballplayers did outside the lines was largely kept private.
Ball Four changed all that as Bouton wrote about everything that went on in the clubhouse, much to the chagrin of team owners and his fellow teammates. Former Yankees teammate Mickey Mantle, whom Bouton pointed out could hit a home run with a hangover, was so mad that he wouldn’t talk to Bouton for years.
Bouton’s book was funny and revelatory. Though it was controversial, it was probably the most honest sports book ever written. Bouton had an up and down major league pitching career, but this book was a game changer.
The Catcher was a Spy (by Nicholas Dawidoff, 1994): Nobody will ever confuse Moe Berg with all-time great catchers like Johnny Bench, Yogi Berra and Pudge Rodriguez.
Berg’s .243 batting average over a 15-year major league career defined mediocrity, but he was a brilliant man. He was an Ivy Leaguer who attended Princeton and Columbia and could speak several languages.
Accompanying all-star baseball players on a trip to Japan in the 1930s, he took film of strategic spots in Tokyo that he later provided to U.S. intelligence. He found his true calling as a spy.
During World War II, Berg joined the U.S. Office of Strategic Services where he worked in the secret intelligence branch. In 1944, he interviewed physicists throughout Europe in hopes of convincing them to work in the United States.
Eight Men Out (by Elliot Asinof, 1963): Even the most casual baseball fan has probably seen the movie of the same name that came out in 1988 about the 1919 Black Sox scandal.
This was the book that inspired it. Asinof unearthed the Chicago White Sox fix of the 1919 World Series blow by blow. He wrote of how baseball players conspired with gamblers to throw the Series, and how White Sox owner Charles Comiskey’s refusal to pay players their worth led up to the darkest days in MLB history.
When a kid approached disgraced White Sox star Shoeless Joe Jackson after he departed from the grand jury room, he said: “Say it ain’t so, Joe.” Probably the saddest words ever spoken to a major leaguer.
Shoeless Joe (by W.P. Kinsella, 1982): More than six decades after he was banished from baseball, Joe Jackson finally got his redemption.
It was fictional, of course, as Jackson walked out of an Iowa cornfield to play with his major league peers. More than any other novel, Kinsella’s work captured the magic and wonder that baseball brings to so many people.
The 1989 movie “Field of Dreams” starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta as Shoeless Joe was arguably the best baseball movie ever made and did justice to a great book.
Clemente: The Passion and Grace of Baseball’s Last Hero (by David Maraniss, 2007): Maraniss mostly tackles politics, but he also writes beautifully and insightfully about sports.
His 1999 book “When Pride Still Mattered: A Life of Vince Lombardi” is one of the best sports biographies ever written.
His biography of Pittsburgh Pirates great Roberto Clemente is in the same league as it details his rise from his rural upbringing in Puerto Rico to his 18 years as a major league star with the Pirates to his death in a December 1972 plane that crashed while delivering emergency supplies to Nicaragua following an earthquake.
Fittingly, the Clemente Award is given annually to the MLB player who best exemplifies commitment in the community and help to others.
Veeck as in Wreck (by Bill Veeck with Ed Linn, 1962): There has never been a more eccentric MLB owner than Bill Veeck, who owned the Cleveland Indians, the St. Louis Browns and the Chicago White Sox during different periods from 1946-81.
He trotted out diminutive Eddie Gaedel, who stood all of 3-foot-7 and weighed 65 pounds, in a game for the Browns in 1951. Not surprisingly, he drew a walk on four balls.
On “Grandstand Manager’s Night,” he allowed thousands of fans to vote on various in-game strategic decisions by holding up placards. Veeck’s Browns beat the Philadelphia Athletics, 5–3.
Baseball is supposed to be fun, and nobody had more fun than Veeck.
Only the Ball was White (by Robert Peterson, 1970): This was one of the first books that collected the history of black baseball and showed how important those teams were to their communities.
The Negro Leagues were filled with players like Satchel Paige, Josh Gibson and Cool Papa Bell who were the equal of the best white players of their era.
Peterson uncovered many details that had been long forgotten after the Negro Leagues came to an end in the 1950s after Major League Baseball finally integrated with Jackie Robinson’s arrival to the Dodgers in 1947.
Moneyball (by Michael Lewis, 2003): This is an important book because it showed how Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane was on the cutting edge of the sabermetric approach by putting together a competitive baseball team with a limited budget.
One of Beane’s basic principles is using statistical analysis emphasizing on-base percentage and slugging percentage as chief indicators of offensive success instead of traditional stats like batting average and RBIs.
Now major league clubs are routinely utilizing computer driven analysis with input by Ivy League geeks to shape their rosters.
I had to leave out a bunch of phenomenal baseball books like Roger Angell’s “The Summer Game,” David Halberstam’s “October 1964,” Mike Sowell’s “The Pitch that Killed,” Charles C. Alexander’s “Ty Cobb,” and Bernard Malamud’s “The Natural” among many others.
But the 10 I chose have given me a sense of history of the game and were a lot of fun to read. Hopefully, they’ll whet your appetite to go see some baseball when the coronavirus crisis is over.
