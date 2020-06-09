As the third month of the coronavirus lockdown began, I was getting a severe case of pandemic blues, and I know I wasn’t alone.
It’s a luxury to have more time to read books or catch up on some movies that I didn’t see when they were first released. By the way, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a hoot.
As a writer, I’ve still been able to interview people via phone calls and Zoom conferences, and write stories from home. I’d rather be out covering games and press conferences, but everybody’s had to adjust to the new abnormal.
But anybody who has followed my work over the years knows I like to get out and hike and enjoy nature.
Fortunately social distancing works much better in the wild than in crowded cities.
As states and the federal government begin easing coronavirus-related restrictions, state parks and national parks are beginning to open up. Don’t expect their gates to be completely open like before the virus shut down the country. The parks are trying to comply with social distancing safety policies, so visitors are being allowed in limited numbers at many places.
I had hoped to celebrate my birthday by hiking at Enchanted Rock down in the Hill Country, but the second weekend of May was completely booked at the state natural area. Day passes must be reserved online before you go, so we were lucky enough to secure one the following weekend.
Our May 17 day pass required us to enter the park from 8:30 to 10 a.m., and there were already plenty of people there by the time we arrived. Though people were following social distancing rules, I would have liked to see more face coverings, which were optional.
The sun bouncing off the rocks made the heat index rise to about 100 degrees by early afternoon, but most of the parking lots were still full by the time we left.
Despite the heat, I could tell by watching people’s faces and body language that they were just happy to be out with friends and family. Everybody had been cooped up too long. Maybe they were trying to shed some of the Quarantine 15.
State parks are now allowing overnight camping, but it would be wise to plan weeks in advance and check if bathroom and shower facilities are open.
Big Bend National Park is open for day use and no advance reservations are required. If you’re planning a demanding hike like the 12-mile South Rim trail, make sure to get there early because it will be blistering hot when you finish.
My wife, Karen, and I did an overnight backpack on the South Rim trail last June, and it was scorching by the time we returned at midday. We spent more than an hour at the Chisos Mountain Restaurant guzzling ice water and eating ice cream to cool off. Since the restaurant is only open for takeout now, you’ll have to find a big shade tree if you get overheated.
Big Bend is so far out in the West Texas desert that I can see why advance reservations aren’t required. But that isn’t the case at highly populated national parks like Yosemite.
The iconic park located in California’s Sierra Nevada mountain range drew an astounding 4.59 million visitors in 2019. The crowds in Yosemite Valley were like Disney World when Karen and I visited there last July. Social distancing would have been impossible.
After being shut down for two months, Yosemite is reopening Thursday but advanced reservations will be required for the first time. Up to 1,700 vehicle passes will be issued each day for day use and another 1,900 vehicles are expected for people with overnight reservations for hotels and camping in the park.
That’s still a ton of people, but Yosemite officials expect the crowds to be half as large as usual due to the restrictions.
If you can’t get to a national or state park, the good thing is you can find trails just about anywhere.
The pandemic hasn’t stopped us from hiking regularly at Cameron Park. We’ve also been able to ride our bikes along the Brazos River starting at Cameron Park East. Now the hiking and biking trail across Lake Waco is open, so that’s another option.
Last week, we got away to South Padre Island, where hordes of people typically descend for spring break.
We drove five miles down the beach and pretty much had it all to ourselves. Maybe nobody else was crazy enough to camp overnight, but it was amazing to go on long early morning beach walks and not see a soul. Sunrises on the Gulf of Mexico were otherworldly.
I expect that kind of isolation to change as people start to get out into the world following their coronavirus quarantines. We’re expecting some company when we hike national forest trails in western Colorado next month.
But it won’t be hard to social distance. Even in a pandemic, there’s a lot of wilderness out there just waiting to be explored.
