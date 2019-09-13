In every walk with nature, one receives far more than he seeks.
-- John Muir
This country has had no greater advocate for nature’s grandeur than John Muir, the Scot who arrived in America in the mid-19th century and became one of the world’s best known environmentalists.
He walked across California’s Sierra Mountains, and wrote eloquently about how they reached into his soul. He helped preserve Yosemite National Park and inspired many to explore the country on foot.
Soon after his death in 1914, the John Muir Trail was established in his honor.
Spread across 211 miles through some of the most stunning mountain passes and lakes in North America, it’s one of the world’s great hikes.
Some people backpack the entire JMT in two or three weeks while others come back year after year and do the trail in sections. Having already hiked the north part of the trail in Yosemite and the south end of the trail at Mount Whitney, the tallest peak in the contiguous 48 states at 14,505 feet, my wife and I decided to hike a stretch right in the middle.
Man, did it kick our butts.
Storms ripped through the Sierras throughout our five-day backpack during the last week of July. We saw a burning tree that had been struck by lightning, uncomfortably close to the section of the trail where we were hiking.
It hailed three straight afternoons. Creeks that were already swollen from a high snow year raged after the hard rains, making some dangerous to cross.
The weather made for some tough hiking that was sometimes a little scary.
But it was still a magnificent journey that was incredibly rewarding.
We trekked through one of the most beautiful sections of the trail over 10,898-foot Selden Pass, which was flanked to the south by Sallie Keyes Lakes and to the north by Marie Lake. We met all kinds of interesting people who were hiking the John Muir Trail and the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail.
Karen and I got a chance to stay a couple of nights at the Vermilion Valley Resort, a few miles off the trail where backpackers take a break and refuel before more hiking. The cool, funky ramshackle place was loaded with adventurers, free spirits, and an old hippie employee actually named Spirit (I’m not making that up).
Our plan was to catch a car shuttle from the Vermilion Valley Resort (VVR) down to Florence Lake. Understanding the meaning of initials is essential in the Sierras. JMT: John Muir Trial. PCT: Pacific Crest Trail. SOS: You hope you don’t need that one.
After getting off the boat shuttle at Florence Lake, we planned to hike about 30 miles over five days northbound back to our car parked at the VVR.
Just getting up to the VVR by car takes a little nerve. The last 20 miles has been called the most dangerous road in California with winding, pothole-filled curves and 1,000-foot dropoffs with no guard rails. The road often narrows to one lane, but fortunately there are enough turnouts to usually avoid standoffs with oncoming vehicles.
After recovering from that queasy 1½-hour drive, we spent the next two nights chatting with other backpackers around a fire ring. Most of them were hiking northbound. With snow covering parts of the high mountain passes, some had to use their route finding skills when the trail disappeared.
One guy from Georgia showed us his ice ax, which he seemed quite proud of.
“You know Trotsky wasn’t assassinated with an ice pick like you always hear,” he proclaimed. “He was killed with an ice ax.”
I’m not quite sure why that little known fact about the Russian revolutionary was important, but the young man seemed to have a lot of angst. He went on to blame my generation, the Baby Boomers, for all the problems Millennials are having adjusting to society today.
Everybody else at the VVR was much more laid back. A tall, skinny dude from Oregon who looked built for hiking told us he was backpacking the PCT in sections, but had been stopped in 2018 by forest fires in the Sierras. Unfazed by the setback, he came back this year and was clipping off about 20 miles a day with a small guitar strapped to his backpack for evening entertainment.
While most of the backpackers were in their 20’s and 30’s, there were a few old guys who come back to the JMT and the PCT year after year. They keep returning because they love it. They don't hit the trail to see how many miles they can hike each day, but because they know the beauty they’re soaking in is remarkable.
Two brothers who were hiking the PCT told us to get ready for “Mosquito Apocalypse.” Due to the high snow in the Sierras, the ground was extremely wet and mosquitoes were swarming hikers on the JMT in Biblical waves.
Fortunately, we were prepared for the onslaught after doing a few dayhikes at Yosemite to acclimate for our backpack. We already had a bunch of mosquito bites to show for it.
Before heading to the VVR, we stocked up on mosquito repellent and DEET, and searched a few stores in Fresno before finding netting to wear over our heads. It was the hottest selling hiking accessory in town.
We also learned that people inhabiting the Sierras don’t roll by Pacific Time. They go by Mountain Time, not the time zone in the Rockies but a general time frame that can swing a few hours either way.
On the first day of our backpack, our car shuttle from the VVR to Florence Lake was supposed to leave at 11 a.m., which became 1 p.m. and finally 1:30 p.m.
Karen and I and some other hikers loaded into a beaten up 1980’s Land Rover that had lost its shocks long ago, thanks to many trips up and down the so-called worst road in California. The woman driving us said it was only her second time behind the wheel of the vehicle, and she didn't usually drive a standard transmission anyway. That revelation didn’t give us a lot of comfort, especially when it started raining a little bit.
“What’s your name?” she asked me.
“John,” I said.
“Well, John, can you look on the panel and tell me where the wipers are?” she said.
Oh boy. A few miles down the scary hairpin road, she accidentally punched the gas instead of the brake.
“They sure put those two pedals close together,” she exclaimed.
It took about an hour to drive the 15 miles to Florence Lake, and by then I was ready to do anything except drive down a bumpy, scary road in an old Land Rover. After catching the last boat shuttle of the day across the lake, we hiked about four miles before setting up our camp for the night amid the swarming mosquitoes.
The next morning, I got up to purify water out of a stream. Our water pump worked fine before we left Texas, but now it was broken. That could have been a disaster, but fortunately the Muir Trail Ranch was less than a mile away.
The ranch is where JMT and PCT backpackers have care packages dropped off to stock up on food for the next section of their hikes. The little store there had iodine tablets to purify mountain water, so our backpacking trip was saved.
It was all uphill on the second day of the hike as we climbed about 3,000 feet. Summer weather in the Sierras is usually beautiful, so we were surprised when thunder, lightning and hail started barreling across the mountains in the early afternoon.
That was when we saw the burning tree that had just been struck by a lightning bolt. It was a shocking sight. It made me wonder if it was some kind of sign like when Moses saw the Burning Bush.
With enough tree cover to keep the pea-sized hail from stinging too much, we kept hiking and made it to our second camp spot a half mile below Sallie Keyes Lakes. At more than 10,000 feet, we had glorious views of the surrounding Sierra Mountains at sunset, which made our freeze dried dinner taste a little better.
We knew the third day would be the pivotal section of our hike since we would trek over Selden Pass to a raging stream at Upper Bear Creek Meadows. With a beautiful 360-degree view of the Sierras, Selden Pass was as stunning as we had been told, but we could see dark clouds forming.
We started getting ominous reports from people hiking southbound who had crossed the creek. Everybody we passed told us how dangerous it was and that it was impossible to cross on the trail. Most people were getting across the creek on a log about a quarter of a mile downstream that had fallen across the raging water.
One woman fell off the log as she was crossing with her two children. The powerful current carried her downstream until she clung to another log. Fortunately she pulled herself out of the water, but was pretty banged up.
“Are we having fun yet?” she said.
A young, athletic guy said the log crossing looked too dicey, but he found a spot in the creek that was chest deep that he could manage without getting swept downstream.
After another hailstorm hit the mountains in the early afternoon, the creek was bursting at its seams down the mountain. Karen and I found the log that people were crossing, and we started inching across it, hopefully without losing our backpacks. But we could see the rushing water was lapping over the far end of the log, and decided it wasn’t the best time to cross and turned back.
We found another part of the stream that was relatively calm. We crossed the nearly waist-deep ice-cold water to a peninsula, but the water raging across the other side made it too dangerous to attempt.
We weren’t giving up yet. We decided to camp near the water crossing with hopes that the creek would be less dangerous to cross the next morning. We had enough time that evening to sort of dry out our clothes and gear, and boil water to heat up another freeze-dried dinner.
By conventional culinary standards, freeze-dried lasagna or beef stew wouldn't be my first choice. But almost anything hot tastes good following a challenging day of backpacking, especially when you're trying to get your body temperature up after getting soaked in a freezing creek.
Unfortunately, another hard rain hit just before dawn and we couldn’t cross the creek safely. Karen had hip replacement surgery last December and didn’t want to risk losing her balance and getting swept away in the water. I didn't feel too confident either about keeping my balance with a 40-pound backpack while crossing a fallen log.
Obviously we were disappointed that we wouldn’t finish our hike that we had been planning for a few years, but a big part of smart wilderness travel is assessing the situation and making a good decision. A bit grudgingly, we started hiking back the 15 miles that we had come to reach the creek crossing.
When we told one woman about our issues at the water crossing, she said, “Well, that just means you get to see Selden Pass from a different angle.”
She was right. Hiking southbound past Marie Lake, Selden Pass looked majestic with the trail still partially covered in snow. We hoped to get across the pass before another round of stormy weather hit, but the lightning and rain started again in the early afternoon.
It’s never a good idea to cross over a high mountain pass in a storm, so we pitched our tent at Marie Lake to wait out the weather. As hail pummeled our tent, we looked out at the incredible view of the surrounding mountains.
Despite the terrible weather, I felt lucky to spend those few hours bivouacked at one of the most beautiful spots in the Sierras.
By late afternoon, the storm passed and we hiked across Selden Pass before stopping a few hours later to camp. Looking out at another remarkable sunset view of the Sierras, I wondered why nobody was camped near us, especially since it was the start of a weekend.
We realized that hikers were bailing out because of the punishing weather. We became part of that crowd the next day as we hiked the final seven miles back to the boat shuttle at Florence Lake.
The lady steering the boat said she had to shut down the shuttle for a few hours on a previous day because lightning had almost struck the boat as it was crossing the lake.
Lightning can definitely alter plans high in the mountains. When we got back to the little store at Florence Lake, an older woman told us that when she was a young girl, she had been struck by lightning after she rode a horse across Selden Pass. It seemed like everybody had a wild, weather related story.
The next morning, the old hippie with long, gray hair named Spirit picked us up at Florence Lake to shuttle us back to our car at the VVR. Riding with us was a school teacher who had to bail out of his hike after he had hurt his back when he fell off a log while crossing a stream.
Karen and I were starting to feel fortunate that we were coming back in one piece.
Spirit gave us the injury report from the Edison Lake boat shuttle that transports hikers to and from the JMT back to the VVR.
“Yesterday, we picked up a guy with injured ribs, another who had twisted his ankle, and another who came back with cracked teeth after he slipped on a rock,” Spirit said. “It was the rescue shuttle.”
Spirit told us that he worked at the VVR during the summer months, but he made surfboards and worked in a guitar shop down along the California coast the rest of the year. Sounds like he's living the old hippie dream. He also plays guitar in a metal band, but wanted to make one thing clear.
“We don’t wear spandex like some metal bands,” he said proudly.
He said he recently had to kick a drummer out of the band because he wasn't showing up on time for shows.
“Did you ever have a drummer spontaneously combust on stage?” I asked him since I figured he had seen Spinal Tap.
The ragged hikers in the rescue truck got a laugh out of that one. Karen asked Spirit how employees got their jobs at the VVR.
“Well, some came up here and started a tab,” he said. “They stayed to pay it off and never left.”
With Spirit regaling us with funny stories, it was such an entertaining drive back to the VVR that we almost forgot about the treacherous road. That $6 shower at the VVR sure felt good after five days on the trail. We picked up our car and gave our new teacher friend a ride back to Fresno, a three-hour drive from the VVR.
Someday I’d like to come back to the Sierras and hike the entire John Muir Trail. But Mother Nature will likely have a say in that. This is her turf and she rules.
But backpacking is all about the experience and the beauty you’ll always remember long after the hike is over. Plans don’t always go perfectly in a walk with nature, but as John Muir said, one receives far more than he seeks.
