After Andrew Starykowicz strode down the Suspension Bridge and crossed over the finish line, he stopped and posed for a few photos.
Then, moments later, he knelt to the ground and laid down. The rest was well-earned – as Starykowicz left it all on the course in winning Sunday’s inaugural Bicycle World Ironman 70.3 Waco.
Starykowicz, one of the sport’s top professionals from Wauconda, Ill., said it was only fitting that he won the race, as the outcome followed the pattern of his year.
“They always say, don’t bet against the trend when it comes to a lot of things,” Starykowicz said. “This is my sixth Half-Ironman of the year, and I finished third, second, first in the first three, and I finished third and second in my last two, so I knew if I threw it down today I’d have a good shot.”
In a prerace interview Saturday, Starykowicz promised to do “some serious damage” on race day, and he lived up to that prediction. He finished the course in a winning time of 3 hours, 21 minutes and 40 seconds. Iowa’s T.J. Tollakson took second at 3:21:51 and Colorado resident and Australia native Joe Gambles placed third at 3:22:29.
Technically, athletes traveled “only” 69.1 miles, as race officials were forced to cancel the 1.2-mile swim portion of the race due to the flooded condition of the Brazos River. But that’s still no walk in the park, especially considering some of the ominous hills of the double-loop Cameron Park running course.
Well, ominous to some. For Montana pro Haley Chura, the women’s overall winner, she felt like Julie Andrews in the Alps: The hills were alive with the sound of sweet running music.
“I came to Waco because I thought the course really suited me, especially when it had a swim, with an upriver swim portion, that’s pretty unique in our sport, so I might have to come back next year and do the swim,” Chura said. “But even without the swim, I did think it really suited my strengths. I really love the hilly run course, so I was really excited when I got here to Waco and drove the run course, I saw those hills and I was like, ‘Yes! I’m going to love this.’”
As the crowd on the bridge cheered, Chura crossed the line in a winning time of 3:45:48, then flashed a bubbly smile for the waiting photographers. The win was sixth Ironman victory of the 33-year-old’s career, and she said that each one is special.
“I’m really happy right now. You don’t get that many wins in life, so you’ve got to celebrate this. I’m going to celebrate,” Chura said. “It was hard. It was really hard.”
Florida-based pro Alicia Kaye claimed second among the pro women at 3:50:11, while California’s Chelsea Sodaro, who is in her first year as a pro, finished third with a 3:53:25 clocking.
Another 2018 rookie is Danielle (Bradley) Dingman. But she was no novice to the hills of Cameron Park, as she formerly ran cross country and track at Baylor. Dingman, who finished sixth among the pro women at 3:56:00, joked that the running course gave her some flashbacks, calling it a trip down “Memory Lane.”
“I was really comfortable out there, and had a good feel for where I was on the course,” Dingman said. “I felt like I was able to make up some time through some of the technical section, just because I knew the course well. Then, the run course, as always, running through Cameron Park is very challenging. I think it brought back some good and bad memories, mostly bad.
“It was a hard run course today, but ended up sixth place, which I’m really thankful for and it’s within the money for the pro athletes.”
By eliminating the swimming section, organizers necessitated a staggered start for the race, setting the top pros off in 30-second increments. That meant the athletes had less of an idea where they stood in the overall chase for gold, heightening the mystery.
“I’ve never done a race like that, where it was a time trial and I didn’t really know what place I was in during the day,” Chura said. “It was different, for sure, but I tried to just kind of embrace the challenge, embrace the uniqueness, and I was like, ‘You can do this.’ I just kept telling myself, ‘You’re doing really good,’ all day, even though I didn’t really know how I was doing. I knew I was doing pretty good for me, so if you cross the line knowing that you did well for you, maybe it’s a good result.”
Part of the running course featured a premium – or “preme” – a cash incentive for whoever ran the fastest split time on that three-mile section of the course. Chura said she figured, why not, and attacked that section of the race with vigor.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to go for it!’ This might be a bad idea, but it’s kind of cool that they offer that,” said Chura, who was told after the race that she was the likely winner of the women’s prize for that preme. “So I ran those hills so hard, and I was like, ‘I might die, I might die,’ and I didn’t die. So it’s kind of why we do this, I think, because you don’t know what you’re capable of until you try.”
It’s also why the post-race satisfaction feels so sweet. As the men’s top three finishers showered each other with champagne on the medal stand, Starykowicz at one point was replaced on the stand by his preschool daughter, who even accepted his medal for him.
“The three guys that finished top three, we’re all dads, we’ve all got little kids that are about the same age,” Starykowicz said. “It’s really cool to see that us dads can still pull it together. Whenever you’re doing an inaugural event, it always attracts a strong field, because everybody always wants to be that first winner, and to do that today was really special.”
Starykowicz praised the work of the race organizers and volunteers. The day before, he had publicly fretted about some sections of the bike course as being particularly “nasty,” with sharp turns and loose gravel adding more danger to the competition. But on Sunday, he said that officials marked those areas well, and “turned this course around.”
Chura, the women’s champion, also gave a five-star review for her Waco experience.
“It’s a first-year race, so you probably have a lot of first-time volunteers, and they were so good, on the bike and the run,” Chura said. “So that was really, really nice. You never know what you’re going to get with a first-time race, but Waco – they hit it out of the park.”
Among the amateurs, Ted Treise was the overall men’s winner in a time of 3:37:34, while Kate Braybrook paced the women’s amateurs in a time of 4:06:55.