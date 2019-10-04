A week’s worth of dust-storming, rip-roaring rodeo action gets rolling on Saturday, as the Extraco Events Center hosts “One HOT Rodeo” at the Heart o’ Texas Fair.

Rodeo events include saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bareback riding, barrel racing, tie-down roping, team roping and bull riding. For the kids, there’s also the calf scramble and mutton’ bustin.

Tickets are $30 each for reserved box seats. General admission balcony seats are included with fair gate admission, except on both Saturday performances. Balcony seating is $20 on those nights.

