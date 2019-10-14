The Heart of Texas Fair’s One HOT Rodeo wrapped up its final night of competition on Saturday at the Extraco Events Center, and crowned 10 champions in eight events.

The competitors were fighting it out for more than $250,000 in cash and prizes.

Champions included Jake Brown (top score of 91.5) in bareback riding, Riley Pruitt (22.8 seconds aggregate) in tie-down roping, Cade Stanton and Cade Goodman in steer wrestling (12.8 aggregate), Cole Elshere (87.5) in saddle bronc, the team of Dustin Egusquiza and Jake Long (13.3 aggregate) in team roping, Taylor Langdon (15.57) in barrel racing and J.T. Moore (85) in bull riding. Additionally, Bellmead’s Alijah Landrum won the mutton’ bustin event with a score of 98.

Barrel racing stole the show on Saturday, as Ivy Hurst broke the arena record at 15.61 seconds, and then Langdon immediately topped that record at 15.57.

