The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world in myriad ways, among them how we exercise. Gyms have been forced to close their doors during shelter-at-home restrictions. Old routines have seen upheaval. Some people may be struggling to find ways to work out – it’s not like their homes are fitness centers.
Maybe not, but they could be. Randy Reid has been working out from home for years.
Reid, 65, ranks as one of the top weightlifters in the world in his age group. The Waco commercial real estate developer has won numerous state and national championships in the masters division (35 and older), in addition to passing several world championship medals through the airport metal detector after competing in the likes of New Zealand, Denmark and Canada.
About 12 years ago, Reid built a small gym into his Woodway-area home. It includes all of his weights and equipment. Obviously not everyone has that luxury.
But it’s also not necessary to get started working out from home, Reid said.
The gyms may be closed, but the pursuit of fitness doesn’t have to be. Recently, Reid offered some tips to people who might be struggling with how to work exercise into their new home-bound routines.
Make reasonable goals
One of the mistakes many beginners make, Reid said, is that they shoot for the moon. They want to lose 20 pounds in a month, or want to look like Dewayne “the Rock” Johnson after just six weeks of hitting the weights. (It might be a good idea to avoid using the Rock as your fitness role model.)
“People who don’t exercise and are getting into it sometimes have a too-idealized version of what they want to become,” Reid said. “Then when they’re so far away from that, rather than lowering their expectations they just don’t do anything.”
Reid’s advice is to alter your goals and start small.
“Take a baby step,” he said. “Maybe work on trying to lose 5-10 pounds, or lowering your blood pressure, or improving your fitness in a general way. If you have reasonable expectations, you’re less likely to give up before you start.”
Drop the excuse
It’s a line as old as time – “I don’t have the time. I’m too busy.”
That excuse is played out, Reid said.
“It’s such a lie. I tell people, ‘Do you have one minute a day?’” Reid said. “Because everybody has one minute. When you go out to the driveway to get your morning paper, maybe walk 50 yards down the street. Or do one minute of calisthenics a day. Then do that for three weeks – because that’s about how much time it takes to build a habit – and consider doubling your volume.”
Even a short workout can yield helpful health benefits.
Redefine what home is
Most people don’t view their home as a fitness center. It’s “home sweet home” – the place we go to rest and relax. But in order to build up a regular home exercise regimen, it’s imperative to tweak that thinking.
“Probably the biggest thing is that a lot of people who go home, that’s sort of their safe haven,” Reid said. “If you’ve got an 8-5 job and maybe there’s a little bit of stress to it, by the time you get home you want to chill out and you want to eat and watch TV and rest, maybe piddle around and do a few things. But it’s a place of comfort and recovery and rest and enjoying time with your family, and it’s not necessarily for a lot of people a place where they’d have a hard workout. I think you’ve got to commit that you are going to take a certain amount of time to do that.”
Reid suggests designating a specific time and place in your home for your workout. The couch will always be there when you’re done.
Put it on paper
Reid said that he regularly journals his workouts. He’s done so since he was a child, when he first got into weightlifting. He would bench press 115 pounds, put that into his notebook, and then later when he worked his way up to 150, he naturally did the math to figure out his percentage of increase.
“The reason you do that is because, especially if you’re at home, and maybe you are working out alone, then you’re going to need other types of motivation,” Reid said. “Because that friend of yours or that personal trainer who’s pushing you, they’re not there. If you write down what you’re going to do, that’s part of your motivation. You’ve given yourself your goal.”
If you consistently chart your training for weeks and months, it helps you see progression, and “that feeds your motivation to do more,” Reid said.
Vary your workouts
Having a regular exercise routine is a good thing. However, if you want to see bigger jumps in your fitness level it’s important to change things up, Reid said.
He trains differently, for instance, when he’s gearing up for a weightlifting competition than at other times of the year.
“A lot of people sort of have a routine where it’s sort of the same thing all the time,” Reid said. “So it’s not really progressive as it is maintenance and staying in general condition. I’m not being critical of that – I think that’s great. But that’s never going to get you to a high level of fitness. What it will do is keep you in generally good physical condition if you do it hard enough.”
The alternative is progressive training. Reid pointed to the SAID principle of sports training – Specific Adaptation to Imposed Demand. By varying your workouts and trying different exercises, you can not only work new muscle groups but you can essentially force your body to adjust itself.
“Basically, if you impose demand on your body and your fitness level, then your body is going to respond with adaptation,” Reid said. “So if you get caught up in doing the fitness approach where you don’t ever do a change, you stop adapting. … You don’t really progress if you train like that.”
Consider competing
You don’t have to be a world class athlete to enjoy getting the competitive juices going.
A little competition can go a long way in stoking your motivation. It provides a goal to work toward, a carrot to chase.
“If you’re really trying to step it up – I was training hard but not at what I’d call an elite level until I entered competitions,” Reid said. “For someone who’s a casual jogger, I’d just say enter a 5K. It’s not a big deal, but the reason is, if you have a specific day that you’re aiming for being at your best, it holds your focus together where you just become a little bit more extreme in your preparation, because you have a particular day you’re aiming for.”
Crossfit competitions, bicycle races and triathlons dot the calendar and provide plenty of opportunity for a competitive outlet. Obviously, COVID-19 has altered the sports schedule dramatically, but those events will return and they offer a chance to test one’s own limitations.
“For me, I took it personally when I started competing,” Reid said. “I just don’t like to lose. But really what happens is, it morphed into, I actually care less about winning than I ever have and more about being at my best.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.