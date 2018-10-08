Former Hill College rodeo standout Tyler Bingham turned in the ride of the night on Sunday during the second night of action at the All-American ProRodeo Finals at the Extraco Coliseum.
Bingham, from Ogden, Utah, scored an 85 for his top ride in the bull riding, the only 80-point effort in that event for the night. John Young had the second-best score at 78.5.
In the bareback riding, a pair of cowboys – Pascal Isabelle and Jared Keylon – tied with the top score with 81 points. Other winners on the day included co-leaders Loan Bird and Cody Quaney in tie down roping (8.5), Jacob Talley and Scott Guenthner in steer wrestling (4.1), Chase Brooks in saddle bronc (82), Billy Bob Brown and Hunter Koch (5.2) in team roping, and Emily Miller (15.84) in barrel racing.
In mutton bustin’, Mart’s Zachariah Damoude had the top score of the night and Waco’s Adelynn Pankonien was second.
Monday was an off day for the All-American ProRodeo Finals, but action will resume Tuesday at 7 p.m., and continue nightly through Saturday.