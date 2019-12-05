Some rivalries develop from proximity and inevitability.
Two teams in the same corner of the world can’t avoid each other and end up playing so many times that each new game become a source of jubilation for one and consternation for the other.
Other rivalries come to a flash boil because of context.
Two teams, which might not be all that aware of each other’s existence, end up meeting in a series of huge moments. All of a sudden, each feels a quickening of their collective pulse when they see the other on the schedule.
La Vega versus Argyle is the second kind of rivalry.
It started when La Vega defeated the Eagles, 33-31, for the Class 4A Division I state championship in 2015.
It has escalated in the last two seasons as the Pirates and Eagles met each other in the regular season and postseason last fall when La Vega was on its way to another state title. They played in Bellmead this past September and they will meet for the fourth time in 15 months on Friday night.
This time La Vega versus Argyle will take place at McLane Stadium. The Eagles (13-0) enter with the No. 1 ranking in 4A D-I, while the No. 3 Pirates (12-1) are aiming for a repeat championship.
Just in case that doesn’t define the context quite well enough, here’s a look back at the previous three games of the last two seasons. Friday night’s renewal will feature many of the same players and coaches.
September 7, 2018 – No. 2 Argyle 31, No. 3 La Vega 29, Eagle Stadium in Argyle: Perhaps it was foreshadowing of things to come that a lightning storm delayed the first of the four meetings between the Pirates and Eagles these last two seasons.
The matchup can certainly be described as electric in the way it’s played out over the past 15 months.
On this night, Argyle quarterback Bo Hogeboom tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Alex Gonzales for the game-winning score with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Hogeboom finished with 195 passing yards and four touchdowns.
La Vega running back Elisha Cummings ran for 108 yards, including a 78-yard romp that put the Pirates in front, 12-0, in the first quarter.
The Pirates backed Argyle into a fourth-and-nine near midfield late in the fourth quarter. But Hogeboom scrambled away from the La Vega pass rush and found Dillon Carter for a 23-yard pass and a first down. That created the opportunity for the Hogeboom-to-Gonzales winner.
The Eagles had exacted some revenge for the 2015 state-title-game loss, but only for the moment.
December 7, 2018 – No. 4 La Vega 31, No. 2 Argyle 14, Midlothian ISD Stadium in Midlothian: When it was time to play a win-or-go-home contest, La Vega turned the momentum in its favor early in the game.
The Pirates forced four first-half turnovers on their way to a 17-0 halftime lead.
La Vega running back John Richards handled the heaviest load on offense as he ran for four touchdowns and piled up a big chunk of the Pirates’ 300 rushing yards.
Trib reporter Krista Pirtle listened in on La Vega coach Don Hyde’s postgame speech to his players.
“It’s going to be a nice trophy, but it’s not the trophy we want,” Hyde told the Pirates. “We’re going to take it home, take care of it, put it up on the mantle somewhere, but we aren’t after that trophy. We’re after the main trophy, the one that you get when you win it all. That’s what we’re after.”
Of course, the Pirates finished the job by defeating Liberty Hill, 35-21, in the 4A D-I state championship game.
September 6, 2019 – No. 3 Argyle 49, No. 1 La Vega 35, Willie Williams Stadium in Bellmead: Argyle came out hot and torched a young and developing La Vega defense. The Eagles scored touchdowns on six of their first seven possessions in taking a 42-21 lead by halftime.
Hogeboom passed for 236 yards and four touchdowns, all of them in the first half. Meanwhile, Eagles running back Tito Byce ran for 211 yards and three scores on a whopping 42 carries.
La Vega rallied and cut Argyle’s lead to 42-35 when quarterback Landry Kinne threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Sol’Dreveon Degrate on the first play of the fourth quarter.
However, the Pirates couldn’t come up with an equalizing touchdown and Byce made it a 14-point victory for the Eagles when he ran two yards for a touchdown at the end of the contest.
It turned out to be La Vega’s only loss of the season so far and it showed us the Pirates might have the mettle to fight through adversity.
Hyde certainly didn’t take it as a setback.
“Our kids played hard the whole game,” he said in a postgame interview. “In the grand scheme of things, this game meant nothing. They beat us in the second week last year and we beat them when it mattered. That’s the plan right now going forward.”
In his game story, Trib reporter John Werner noted that “it wouldn’t be shocking if the two powerhouses met again in the playoffs.”
And that’s where we are.
