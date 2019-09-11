The Wortham Bulldogs experienced the kind of offensive explosion and thrilling victory that doesn’t come along very often when they came from behind in the fourth quarter to defeat Dallas First Baptist, 70-66, on Friday night.
Bulldogs quarterback Brandon Coker led the way with a performance that will etch his name in Texas high school football record books. Coker scored six rushing touchdowns and ran for an amazing seven two-point conversions for a total of 50 points.
According to the high school football records at TexasFootball.com, Coker is now tied for 10th place all time for points scored in a single game and he has the number one slot among Central Texas players. However, Wortham coach Chad Coker said that the Bulldogs’ program history indicates that a player named Donny Jarrell scored 52 points for Wortham versus Frost in 1969.
Additionally, as a team the Bulldogs scored two more points in their win over Dallas First Baptist than they did in all of 2018. Wortham finished 2-8 last season with a young team, but Coker said his squad, which returns at least eight starters on both sides, is showing marked improvement already in this campaign.
As for Brandon Coker’s seven two-point conversions, the Trib’s research is yet to uncover a list of top two-point performances or an instance of a player rushing for seven or more of them. Any information on the subject can be emailed to chad.conine@wacotrib.com.
