In Wortham, the Bulldogs scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to overcome Dallas First Baptist and quarterback/defensive back Brandon Coker intercepted a pass to stop the Saints’ final drive.
Wortham scored two more points in the victory than it did in all of 2018 to improve to 1-1 this season.
Coker rushed for 283 yards and six touchdowns, ran for seven 2-point conversions and passed for another. Wortham running backs Riley Baker and Tanner Bean and slot receiver Lane McDaniel combined for 288 rushing yards and 3 TDs.
