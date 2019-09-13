WORTHAM — Wortham stayed perfect on the year with a shutout of visiting Bartlett in this battle of Bulldogs.

The game was close for two quarters, as Wortham (3-0) led just, 8-0, at the break. Bartlett tried to catch Wortham off guard with an onside kick to start the second half, but the home Bulldogs recovered, then scored shortly thereafter on a Riley Baker TD run.

Brandon Coker, who was coming off a personal 50-point game last week against Dallas First Baptist, didn’t have that kind of crazy scoring game on this night. But Coker gave Wortham some more breathing room with a TD pass to DeMarcus Bullard with two minutes to play in the third.

