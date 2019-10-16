Mexia running back Jarrell Wiley’s breakout season continued as he won the WacoTrib.com Offensive Player of the Week poll this week. Wiley, who rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the Blackcats’ victory over Fairfield last week, received 5,081 votes. That was more than 1,500 in front of West running back Lawson Kendrick in second place.

But West won a poll as Trojans linebacker Joseph Pendleton garnered 5,382 votes to claim Defensive Player of the Week. Pendleton had 11 tackles in West’s win against McGregor and finished more than 1,400 votes in front of Connally defensive lineman Torii Pullen in second place in the poll.

